Minkah Fitzpatrick was recently traded to the Miamia Dolphins in a deal that also sent Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The blockbuster move came during the 2025 NFL offseason as both teams appear to be shaking up their rosters in hopes of getting into legitimate contention for the stacked AFC.

Current Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliott was one of the many to express their thoughts on the recent trade. He did so in a post from his personal X acount.

Elliott stated:

"This shxt a business at the end of the day."

DeShon Elliott @ElliottDeshon LINK Happy 5 is a Steeler! Buy boy imma miss my partner in crime . Both Potential Gold Jackets , respect the game ! This shxt a business at the end of the day.

Elliott expressed his excitement to add Ramsey to an already solid Steelers defense, but also noted his disappointment of losing Fitzpatrick. Elliott joined the Steelers last season and spent his first year with the team along with Fitzpatrick as their starting safety combination.

The move was beneficial for Elliott as he set a new career-high with 108 total tackles. He spent the season before with the Miami Dolphins, where Fitzpatrick was recently traded to. Fitzpatrick also began his career with the Dolphins, but was traded to the Steelers in his second season, so he is returning to the team that initially picked him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Steelers' new-look DBs following Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a key picee of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense during his six years with the team. He was named as a first-team All-Pro in four of those seasons and was also selected to the Pro Bowl five times. He also totaled 18 interceptions during his time in Pittsburgh, so swapping him for Jalen Ramsey could be a risky move.

Ramsey has also been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, but he mostly plays cornerback, while Fitzpatrick has been serving as a safety. The move leaves the Steelers relatively weak at their safety position with DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill currently their projected starters. Thornhill spent the ast two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, further demonstrating Pittsburgh's efforts to shake up their defensive backs.

Where the Steelers significantly improved this year is at cornerback after also adding Darius Slay during the 2025 NFL offseason. Slay and Ramsey will theoretucally be a major upgrade for them at the position as they look to get back into title contention this year. The Minkah Fitzpatrick trade also added Jonnu Smith to their offense, giving Aaron Rodgers another weapon to work with.

