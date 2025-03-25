"This is a smokescreen" - Fans believe Deion Sanders wants Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland despite comments on New York ahead of draft

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the second quarterback taken off the board after Cameron Ward in the 2025 NFL draft. However, his landing spot is still a mystery. The Tennessee Titans are seemingly set to draft the latter with the first overall pick, giving the Cleveland Browns a chance to get the 23-year-old.

However, his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, wants Cleveland to pass on the opportunity to draft his son and allow the Giants to take him with the third overall pick. During the ProMat conference, he was asked where he hopes to see Shedeur land. He responded:

"“Let’s hope it’s New York.”

Despite Deion stating that he wants Shedeur to join the Giants, some fans on social media refuse to believe that he wouldn't be ecstatic if his son joined the Browns:

More fans shared their skepticism about Coach Prime's "New York" comment.

"You really think the Browns are going to waste their time by meeting with Shedeur multiple times if this was Deion’s plan? Shedeur Sanders was one of the first players they had in on a top 30 visit and have met with him multiple times." - Noted @T_johnson_TJ

"Typical NY media… trying to spark BS… draft Shedeur, Browns!" - Implored @StevenHart

"He looks really good in those Giants colors but sadly he is a Cleveland Brown" - Believes @OceanEyesGaze

