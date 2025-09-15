  • home icon
  "This is still not real football": Ex-Packers QB calls put Eagles' Tush Push play after false start controversy becomes focal point during Chiefs game

"This is still not real football": Ex-Packers QB calls put Eagles' Tush Push play after false start controversy becomes focal point during Chiefs game

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:59 GMT
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: Getty
The Eagles' Tush Push continues to be heavily criticized - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles won their second game of the season on Sunday. In a rematch of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jalen Hurts' team once again walked away as the winners, but the 20-17 score shows that this was a much closer contest.

One specific play caught the attention of many fans late in the game. With the Eagles running the Tush Push near the end zone, it looked like multiple linemen committed false starts, while players from both teams were lined up in the neutral zone. However, no penalty was called.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, who's active on social media after his retirement, criticized the Tush Push after a close look revealed three different penalties in a single version of the play, with none called.

"I had the Eagles winning today, but it doesn’t change the fact that this is a penalty and still not real football."

The Eagles ran multiple Tush Pushes against the Chiefs on Sunday, converting most of them. The team continues to employ its controversial play in short-yardage situations, and opposing defenses continue to struggle in stopping them. However, the penalties were loud and clear during the game.

NFL teams voted to ban the Eagles' Tush Push during the offseason, but didn't have enough votes

After the 2024 season ended, the Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the Tush Push officially. But there was a caveat: any rule change needs to be approved by 75% percent of the league, meaning that 24 out of 32 teams needed to agree.

The NFL tabled the proposal, but ultimately, there was not enough support. Just 22 out of the 32 teams wanted to ban the play. As such, the league had no option but to keep the play, much to the disappointment of fans and coaches of other teams.

One curious situation involved the Buffalo Bills, one of the 22 teams that voted to ban the play. During their Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills ran the Tush Push with Josh Allen and had success. A change of heart could be coming for the franchise if they vote again in 2026.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
