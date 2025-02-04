"This story gives me goosebumps" - $350,000,000 MLB legend sends Patrick Mahomes inspirational message for Super Bowl 59

Patrick Mahomes is gearing up to make NFL history at Super Bowl 59, where his Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the big game, MLB legend Alex Rodriguez has sent an inspirational message for the quarterback, who is on a quest to win his fourth Super Bowl and third in a row.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Rodriguez, who is worth $350 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, uploaded a throwback picture of himself with a young Mahomes. The 2009 World Series winner also added a touching caption, with a joke about Mahomes not listening to his advice about pursuing a baseball career.

"I’m so glad @patrickmahomes didn’t listen to me! But in all seriousness, this story still gives me goosebumps. From watching Pat as a little kid at batting practice to seeing him go for the 3-peat on Sunday, it has been incredible to watch his journey and see him grow into one of the best athletes of this generation. Good luck out there this weekend Pat!" Rodriguez wrote.

Mahomes played football and baseball during high school and at college when he was at Texas Tech. His father, Mahomes Sr., was a pitcher in the MLB, but the young Mahomes ended his baseball career in January 2016 to focus on football.

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes in the first round in 2017 and he was made the team's starter after one season. The quarterback has already established himself as one of the greatest players to grace the big league, having led Kansas City to five Super Bowls in seven years.

Patrick Mahomes could become the first QB to win a three-peat of Super Bowls in the NFL if the Chiefs beat the Eagles on Sunday.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes slams rigged Super Bowl conspiracies

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

During the Super Bowl 59 Opening Night on Monday, Patrick Mahomes hit back at some of the criticism that his Chiefs team has received, including conspiracies of favoritism from referees and rigging Super Bowls.

"I don't even think it's embracing being the villains. We embrace who we are," Mahomes said. "We believe we play the game the right way. We believe we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game. And we win football games, and if winning football games makes you a villain, we're going to keep going out there and doing it."

Here are the key details for Super Bowl 59, where you can catch Mahomes in action:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

