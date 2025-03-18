"This team is cooked already" - Dolphins fans react to Zach Wilson's welcome video after signing $6,000,000 contract

The Miami Dolphins announced that they agreed on a deal for Zach Wilson from the free agency market last week. The quarterback reportedly inked a one-year, $6 million deal with the Dolphins that could grow to $10 million.

On Monday, the Dolphins also released a welcome video of Wilson at the team's training facility, where the signal-caller expressed his excitement at joining the franchise.

However, some fans trolled the Miami franchise for its latest QB signing on social media.

"This team is cooked already," one fan tweeted.

"He's gonna warm the f*** out of that bench," another fan commented.

"Can’t understand how the Dolphins faced this man for 3 years and thought it would be a good idea to sign him," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a few backed Wilson to revive his career with the Dolphins:

"Really excited for his year here. He’s got some great potential with the passing game coaches we have here," a fan commented.

"Make it happen. Set the tone. Be a leader. Good luck," another fan added.

"Happy for Zach as a Jets fan. He also looks way happier being in Florida… I’m really starting to hate New York life lol," one fan wrote.

The New York Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft. He played three years with them, but struggled for his tenure, throwing for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, posting a 12-21 record.

Wilson was subsequently traded to the Denver Broncos in April last year, but he did not make an appearance for the team in the 2024 season. Now, the quarterback will look to get his career back on track with the Dolphins.

Zach Wilson likely to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup in 2025 NFL season

NFL: Former Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson - Source: Imagn

Zach Wilson is likely to serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins next season. However, he should be ready to pounce on any opportunity that comes his way.

Miami's offseason program will be huge for Wilson. If he can acclimatize to his new surroundings and push the competition level for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins might even consider keeping him on the team in the long run.

