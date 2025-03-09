Mike Vrabel became the head coach of the New England Patriots in January, returning to the franchise where he shone as a linebacker during his playing career. The offseason began early for the Patriots, as they did not make the playoffs in the 2024 season.

Free agency starts in less than a week, but as teams prepare to upgrade their respective rosters with new signings, Mike Vrabel took his own time. The coach was pictured playing poker at a casino, and the photo surfaced on the internet on Saturday.

Patriots fans were unimpressed to see Vrabel at a casino at such a crucial time during the offseason. Many pointed out his semblance, believing that he was already a few shots in when the photo was taken.

"Unless he is schmoozing a player or their agent, this is terrible optics," said one fan.

"He looks drunk," a second pointed.

"If this were Jerod Mayo people would be furious," a third fan wrote.

"This isn't a good thing," another user added.

Who did Mike Vrabel hire for his coaching staff?

Unlike the 2024 season, when the Patriots had inexperienced coaches leading the show, this will be a year of many familiar faces in New England.

Vrabel himself made history in the NFL both ways. Apart from being a three-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker, he spent six seasons as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, leading the franchise to three straight playoff appearances, including a visit to the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

The most recognizable face is Josh McDaniels, who returns to the franchise for his third stint as the offensive coordinator. McDaniels was a protege of Bill Belichick, with whom he won multiple Super Bowls before failed stints as a head coach with the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Terrell Williams will be the defensive coordinator, having worked with the head coach back in Tennessee, while Jeremy Springer will lead the special teams.

New England fans hope that the coaching staff changes will unlock the potential of Drake Maye, as the second-year quarterback enters a crucial season for his development. McDaniels has done a great job building offenses around his quarterbacks, which is why the franchise trusts him once more.

