"This is how we do things here" - Packers star Randall Cobb comes to Aaron Rodgers' defense following QB's criticism of young WRs

With Aaron Rodgers voicing a bit of concern this week about his receivers, Green Bay Packers WR Randall Cobb laid down the law. He doled out some advice to the young wide receivers trying to make their name in Green Bay.

When asked about his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' criticism of the receiving corps this week, Cobb told reporters:

"It doesn't matter if they appreciate [Rodgers' criticism] or not. This is the way that we do things here. So, it's either you get with it or you get out the room and we'll find somebody else that's gonna get on board with what we're trying to accomplish."

While the Green Bay Packers are seemingly all-in on a Super Bowl hunt, the Packers' offense is still taking shape after the departure of Davante Adams.

Adams racked up nearly thrice as many receiving yards as any other receiver on the roster last year, with just over 34 percent of the team's receiving yards. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, leaving the Packers a little light on offensive weapons.

With Adams' departure, Rodgers now has a mixed group of veterans and young players to fill the void.

Aaron Rodgers goes in on Green Bay's receiving corps

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers was asked about the state of Green Bay's offense, with the league MVP telling reporters:

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Rookie Romeo Doubs has been the talk of the town in Green Bay, generating a healthy amount of training camp buzz. Doubs, however, is a rookie, and the NFL hasn't been particularly productive for WRs in their rookie seasons.

Aaron Rodgers, however, didn't point the finger specifically at Doubs, who dropped what the shot-caller said was his best pass in practice.

"You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there. It's going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. If you're going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy's going to play."

Cobb himself said he was high on Doubs after a training session, noting that nobody knows what the rookie WR's ceiling is yet.

“He has a lot of tangibles, a lot of special gifts. That’s potential. We all know potential is one thing…it’s going to take a little bit of time to figure out how good he is going to be. But he has the pieces. We never want to set too high of expectations for people, but he’s shown some flashes.”

Brian Gutekunst today on Romeo Doubs: "For a young player, he's obviously had an outstanding first training camp."

The Packers may not be the favorites for the Super Bowl with the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams in the mix. But with back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers calling the shots fresh off an ayahuasca retreat, the Packers will always be in the conversation for the Holy Grail.

