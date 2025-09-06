  • home icon
"This is total BS" - NFL fans blast referees as Patrick Mahomes doesn't get penalized for "abusing rules" and "dirty" hit on Chargers DB 

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 06, 2025 03:02 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes found himself under fire after what appeared to be a routine play ended with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hitting an opponent as he went out of bounds. The Chiefs started the third quarter of their season opener trailing the LA Chargers 13-6, and Mahomes single-handedly took them to the end zone.

At 10:00 in the third quarter, the three-time Super Bowl champion ran the ball and got the first and 10 for his team. While he exited the field, Mahomes hit defensive back Donte Jackson with his shoulder.

The play was initially considered a regular one, but many fans didn't appreciate the Chiefs' star being extra physical with an opponent who assumed he would just exit the field. Some even accused the referees of favoring the Chiefs.

"This is total BS if that DB hits Mahomes he gets a flag and fine He could have just walked out of bounds like that DB assumed he would do If QBs are going to do shit like this they should get rocked even when they look like they are going out of bounds," one fan said.
"Refs working overtime for the chiefs," another fan said.
"Yeah, Mahomes is getting dirty with the sideline stuff and abusing rules. The defender clearly let up, trying not to get a flag for whiping him out, and he then took advantage to light the guy up. This should be a message to all teams. Greenlight to unleash on him," another fan said.
Fans passionately criticized the referees over this decision, saying they would have acted differently if Patrick Mahomes were the one being hit.

"Should be a flag on Mahomes. Prances toward the sideline then lowers his shoulder into the guy. lol give me a break," one fan said.
"The defender let up so he doesn’t get a flag and Mahomes throws the shoulder Say what you will, but if the defender hit Mahomes there would be flags all over the place," another fan said.
"If he was tackled, refs would have thrown a flag. Mahomes being #Mahomes is not a shock at all, but hate if for the defense. If these QBs aren’t supposed to be tackled, they shouldn’t be allowed to lower the shoulder either as they run out of bounds," another fan wrote.

Former Packers QB rips Patrick Mahomes after dirty play on Chargers DB

Besides NFL fans, Patrick Mahomes received heat from a former Green Bay Packers quarterback. Kurt Benkert took to X to call out the referees and the player over this play, saying that Mahomes shouldn't get any flags when he oversells a play.

"I don’t want to see a single flag thrown this year when he flops out of bounds," Benkert wrote.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs have been followed by a narrative that suggests referees favor them. It's plays like this that make fans come up with those theories.

