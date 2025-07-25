“This is a travesty”: NFL fans react to Bo Nix's ranking in NFL Top 100 players after debut season

After being selected as the 12th pick in the 2024 draft by the Denver Broncos, many assumed that Bo Nix's rookie season would be a development campaign. However, the quarterback went above and beyond in Denver's offense, helping the team finish 10–7 and make its first postseason berth in nine years.Nix's outstanding rookie season performance was further acknowledged on Thursday. In his first time of asking, he was listed as the 64th-ranked player on this year's NFL Top 100.While the rankings are determined by NFL players’ votes, Nix's position among the NFL's Top 100 players caused a stir on social media, with many people shocked that he was ranked that high.Fans took to X to discuss Nix’s ranking:&quot;They just letting anyone up here nowadays,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Ranked too high,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I get QB is the most important position in football, but this positional bias is becoming a bit much. Is he good? Of course. Is he a better QB than Cam Heyward is a DT? Not at all,&quot; another fan said.&quot;No way bro is overrated this early in his career 🤦‍♂️,&quot; another fan said.&quot;This is a travesty,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;I'm sorry but how is he already the 64th best player in the NFL but you got clearly way more talented players further behind lol,&quot; another fan added.The last Denver Broncos quarterback to be recognized on the NFL's top 100 ranking was the legendary Peyton Manning, so Bo Nix is in elite company.Other quarterbacks to have been so far named on the list are Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love at No. 68, now-Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold at No. 72, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott at No. 79, and Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa at No. 91.A look at Bo Nix's numbers from his rookie seasonFor someone fresh off his rookie season, Bo Nix's ranking of No. 64 on this year's NFL Top 100 is impressive. He is now one of only two Broncos players to be selected to the list so far, along with defensive lineman Zach Allen, who was selected at No. 90.Nix's outstanding first season, which saw him establish new rookie milestones for Denver in passing touchdowns, passing yards, and wins, cemented his status as one of the NFL's most promising young players. In addition, the former Oregon standout completed 29 touchdown passes, the second-most overall ever by a rookie in NFL history.Bo Nix finished his first season with a 93.3 passer rating after completing 66.3% of his throws for 3,775 yards and throwing only 12 picks. He also recorded seven games with two touchdown passes, 200 yards or more of passing, and zero interceptions—the most ever by a rookie in the history of the NFL.The Broncos earned a place in the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 thanks to the 25-year-old quarterback's performance. Expectations are high for Nix in his second season in the league after that stellar showing.