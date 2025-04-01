"This is why Travis Hunter needs to be a full-time WR" - NFL analyst pulls out stats to make case for Colorado star's offensive prowess

Travis Hunter is regarded as one of the most unique prospects entering the 2025 NFL draft. The two-way Colorado star has been the talk of the town ahead of the event and there is also curiosity on whether he can continue playing in two positions in the big league.

According to NFL analyst Marcus Mosher, Hunter should focus on being a receiver in the big league, simply because of his offensive prowess on the gridiron.

"This is why I think Travis Hunter needs to be a full-time WR in the NFL. He is a special WR prospect," Mosher tweeted on Monday in response to Jacob Gibbs' tweet highlighting Hunter's offensive brilliance for Colorado in a chart during the 2024 season.

As per Gibbs' graph, Hunter had a 100% success in running screen routes, out routes and flat routes. He also had an 86.6% success rate on curl routes and an 85.9% success rate on slant routes. The variety in Hunter's offensive play and his elusiveness could lead to the CU star becoming a top wideout in the NFL.

Nonetheless, Hunter has often expressed his interest in playing his dual role in the big league. Some have also urged him to play solely as a cornerback since his defensive skills are also extraordinary.

In his final year at Colorado, Hunter won the Heisman because of his versatility. He posted 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver and also tallied 32 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a cornerback. Notably, Hunter won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024.

There are also suggestions that Hunter could be paid more if he plays a dual role in the NFL. However, it will be interesting to see which team gives him that flexibility to showcase his talents on both sides of the ball.

Travis Hunter linked with joining New York Giants in 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

As per reports, the New York Giants have been showing interest in Travis Hunter over the past few days. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in this year's draft and might take the two-way player from Colorado.

The Giants agreed to sign veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency, and might look to provide him with a solid weapon in the form of Hunter. The New York franchise could also evaluate whether Hunter can play as a defensive back for the team, which needs to bolster its defense.

