“This is unprecedented": Ex-Raiders HC Antonio Pierce exposes Tom Brady for allegedly sharing information from other teams' meetings

Tom Brady's latest controversy might not be over after Antonio Pierce made a big revelation about the Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner's ability and willingness to share information from other teams with his coaches. Brady, who was approved as a Raiders' board member in October 2024, also works as an analyst for Fox Sports.

The two jobs have raised eyebrows among certain groups in the NFL, with some raising questions about how Brady's access to information from other teams could benefit the Raiders. After he was seen wearing a headset and using a notepad during Monday night's game between the Raiders and the LA Chargers, more expressed concern about Brady's role.

During a guest appearance on "SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio" with Adam Schein, Antonio Pierce, a former Raiders head coach, admitted that Brady had shared tidbits with him when he was still employed by the organization. Additionally, he labeled the people who don't think Brady is somehow sharing information with the Raiders as "foolish."

“This is unprecedented, what we're seeing,” said Pierce. “I think I would be uncomfortable if it was the other way around, to be honest with you. Because you're not dealing with just a normal person. Tom Brady is the elite of the elite, one of the greatest quarterbacks, one of the greatest players in the game, played against him, obviously, student of the game.

“It's not hard for him to watch a few things on a Friday practice or hear things in a production meeting and be like, ‘Hmm,' and have tidbits. And you'd be foolish enough to think that he's not gonna share that with the Raiders because we had those conversations about certain things.”

A couple of weeks ago, the NFL allowed Tom Brady to participate in meeting productions, which also raised eyebrows among fans. Two weeks into the season, controversy followed the seven-time Super Bowl champion again.

NFL says Tom Brady didn't break any rules while sitting in the Raiders coaches' booth

The NFL issued a statement to make it clear that Tom Brady didn't break any policies when he sat in the Raiders coaches' booth on Monday.

"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game," the league said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System."

This has been one of the hottest topics in the league this week, but nothing suggests the league is planning on making changes regarding Brady's status.

