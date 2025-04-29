"This wasn’t luck" - Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund tips to QB's "unseen battles and silent prayers" after Steelers' selection

Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skogland, reacted to the quarterback's selection by an NFL team. The former Ohio State QB was a sixth-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected as the 185th pick in the draft.

Ad

On Monday, Will Howard's girlfriend shared an emotional post on her Instagram account to her 6,168 followers. She posted several pictures of the celebration after the selection and also penned down an emotional message in the caption, highlighting the "years of unseen battle" the QB went through before he finally could make it to the NFL.

She also shared her excitement for the new journey and praised the 23-year-old in a heartfelt caption:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This moment wasn’t luck — it’s years of unseen battles, silent prayers, and unbreakable belief. Proud is an understatement. All in God’s timing. Let the adventure begin. 💛🖤💛"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Howard's girlfriend was there to cheer for him after his selection. She posted a few pictures of the celebration with their family and friends while also sharing a few shots of the couple.

She posted a romantic snap of her kissing the QB after his selection. Howard was wearing his NFL team's Steelers hoodie and cap in the picture. Yet another picture stands out from the post, including Will Howard holding the poster, which has his picture on it along with an overlay text saying "MCE Alumni Will Howard."

Ad

Steelers Head coach reflects on the selection of Will Howard

Following Howard's selection in the draft, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin opened up about the team's decision to pick him. While talking to the media, the head coach praised the 23-year-old quarterback, saying:

"How he responded to that adversity at the end of their regular season, and the leadership, and playmaking that he displayed throughout the playoffs was really attractive."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his time in college football, Will Howard has already displayed a praiseworthy performance. He played for two different teams in the last four years.

The Pennsylvania-born star spent his freshman year with Kansas State. He spent three seasons with the team before transferring to Ohio State for his final season in 2024, where he set a career high with 4,010 passing yards.

Howard will be joining his fellow college teammate, Jack Sawyer, with the Steelers. The NFL team picked the DE in the fourth round as the 123rd pick of the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.