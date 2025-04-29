"This is weird as hell" - NFL fans react as Eli Ricks shoots his shot at Ivanka Trump after Eagles' White House visit

Eli Ricks is not someone who usually captures much media attention, but he certainly did so after his Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit on Monday. Taking to social media, the reserve cornerback expressed his admiration for how "beautiful" the daughter of President Donald Trump was and declared her "my type" - even though she is married to businessman Jared Kushner.
He also reposted images of her appearance, as can be seen below:
But fans rightfully revolted at such a display of infatuation:
More of the revulsion can be seen below:
"Sick sick man," one retched.
"What a clown," another jeered.
"You are the embodiment of (what) he tells his daughter she cant date," another admonished.
Who is Eli Ricks? A brief career profile of Eagles CB who admired Ivanka Trump at Eagles' White House visit
Born and raised in Rancho Cucamonga, just outside Los Angeles, Eli Ricks initially attended Mater Dei in Santa Ana before transferring to the sports-oriented IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was rated a five-star recruit and subsequently committed to LSU.
He played a full season's worth of games as a true freshman, registering twenty tackles (eleven solo), four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), and five pass breakups. He was named an All-SEC second-teamer.
In 2021, he played six games and had eleven tackles (nine solo), along with an interception and a pass deflection each. For the following year, he transferred to conference rival Alabama, where he had thirteen tackles (eight solo) and four pass breakups.
The sheer drop-off in numbers after his freshman dominance may have contributed to Ricks being completely passed over in the ensuing draft. Nevertheless, the Eagles signed him as a UDFA, and he thrived as a backup, registering nineteen tackles (thirteen solo) and three pass deflections in nineteen games.
After the season, veteran Darius Slay praised him and fellow rookies Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown:
"Kelee never played dime backer. Eli never played nickel. So these guys, when you stuck them in different positions that they never trained for and still to win 11 games is big. They've got a great future."
His playing time decreased to seven games in 2024, and his stats dropped to just two tackles. However, he did win a Super Bowl ring.
