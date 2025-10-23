"This will be awesome to mute and ignore": NFL fans react as The Kid LAROI set to take centre stage at Falcons-Colts halftime in Berlin

The NFL on Thursday announced Australian singer The Kid LAROI will perform at halftime during the Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 9 game in Berlin, Germany. The GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum global star will take center stage at Berlin’s iconic Olympiastadion on Nov. 9 to provide fans with action during the break.

While some were excited about The Kid LAROI performing at halftime for the Falcons vs. Colts clash, others didn't seem interested in catching the singer in action.

"This will be awesome to mute and ignore while I check the mail," one tweeted.

Frankie from Flatbush @FlatbushFrankie @NFL @thekidlaroi @NFLDeutschland @nflnetwork This will be awesome to mute and ignore while I check the mail.

"Halftime concerts are getting incredibly tiresome. We are tuned in to watch the football game. It's one thing to do a big show at the Super Bowl, but regular season games.. just play the game," another added.

"Let me guess, cant play an instrument. electronic drum beat, autotune, choreographed dances?" a third commented.

Meanwhile, a section of fans appeared eager to see The Kid LAROI in action at halftime for an NFL game in Berlin.

"This is actually pretty good. He has the hits and his music works really well for a halftime show," one wrote.

"Laroi's about to slay that Berlin stage, no cap," another added.

"How is the halftime show in Berlin for a regular season game going to be better than the superbowl halftime show ?" a user tweeted.

The Falcons-Colts game in Berlin will be the penultimate international game this season.

The final international game will be held in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 16, when the Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins.

The Kid LAROI hyped to perform at Falcons-Colts Week 9 game in Berlin

Australian singer The KId LAROI - Arrivals - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, The Kid LAROI announced his eagerness to perform at the Falcons-Colts halftime show in Berlin.

"I'm hyped to be performing for the NFL's first regular-season game in Berlin, and I know the energy at the stadium is going to be epic," The Kid LAROI said. "It's an honor to be part of this history-making event and bring my music to such passionate fans, we're going to make this a day the city won't forget."

Ahead of the Falcons-Colts game, local artists the German Gents will sing the German National Anthem. Norma Jean Martine will perform the U.S. National Anthem.

