  • "This will be cinema": NFL pros and fans react to Amazon's true-crime documentary on the Chiefs superfan turned bank robber

"This will be cinema": NFL pros and fans react to Amazon's true-crime documentary on the Chiefs superfan turned bank robber

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 15, 2024 17:10 GMT
Super Bowl LV
Chiefsaholic at Super Bowl LV for KC

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a historic run of form, going to four Super Bowls and winning three in the last five years. However, in the same period, the team also dealt with a notorious fan. A superfan who shared the joys of victory and sorrows of defeat, however, turned out to be a bank robber.

Xaviar Babudar, who went by the alias ‘Chiefsaholic’ on X, boasted about large bets and shared a selfie with team GM Brett Veach. He even attended a gala thrown by Patrick Mahomes in 2022, as per the New York Times.

However, in 2023, he pleaded guilty to robbing banks across seven states and money laundering. Babudar then missed his court date in 2023 and fled, being found in California seven months later. Now Amazon is producing a true-crime documentary on the entire saga, titled ‘Chiefsaholic: A Wolf in Chief's Clothing’.

Fans were extremely excited to hear the news of this production. The crime story has much to do with X since that was Babudar’s primary social media account.

“This will be cinema," wrote one user.

It wasn’t just fans on X who are excited about the upcoming project. Before his incarceration, Babudar met several of the team's players and coaches. Kansas City 2020 Super Bowl winner Mitchell Schwartz thinks he will be featured in the documentary.

“Would it be funny or not funny if my photo with him was used as part of a montage??” wrote the three-time All-Pro.

He isn’t the only former Kansas City player excited about Amazon’s project.

“I will watch," wrote former offensive guard Geoff Schwartz.

Some fans, however, have mixed feelings about the documentary.

“I'm excited for and embarrassed by...” wrote one supporter on X.

Where is Chiefsaholic now?

Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a Chiefsaholic, is currently behind bars in the state of Kansas. He is facing up to 50 years in prison for his crimes. Apart from paying $532,000 as restitution damages, the court has ordered him to return an autographed portrait of Patrick Mahomes as well.

He also has to pay $10.8 million in a separate civil lawsuit. Babudar will be sentenced for his crimes on Jul. 10.

