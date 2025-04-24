"This won’t help" - Dolphins legend skewers Zach Wilson for choosing No. 0 jersey while dropping honest advice

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported Wednesday that newly signed Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson will wear No. 0 in Miami. The announcement sparked a reaction from former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who reshared the tweet the same day and offered some direct advice.

Ad

Fitzpatrick wrote, noting that although the number worked for former NBA player Orlando Woolridge, Wilson may want to reconsider if he’s focused on rebuilding his image.

“Hey Zach there’s always time to change your mind…I know you’re friends with Braxton Berrios and I know it worked for Orlando Woolridge but if you’re trying to build back your career and be taken serious (which I’m sure you are) this won’t help,” Fitzpatrick’s tweet read.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach Wilson becomes the second QB to wear No. 0 since the NFL approved the number in 2023. Marcus Mariota was the first. He chose it while with Washington as a reminder that many had written him off. Fitzpatrick’s comment hints at concerns about optics for a player trying to bounce back after a rough start in the league.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Wilson’s journey so far has been marked by highs and lows. Drafted second overall by the Jets in 2021, he lost his starting role during the 2023 season after inconsistent play. Despite showing flashes — including a 301-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 14 — he was sidelined by a concussion and did not return that season.

Ad

Traded to Denver in Apr. 2024, Wilson didn’t take the field, serving as the Broncos’ third-string quarterback. He later signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Miami in Mar. 2025.

As for the number, Zach Wilson will likely be asked about the decision.

Chris Grier defends Zach Wilson signing, cites fit and familiarity

Miami’s decision to sign Zach Wilson has faced criticism, more so because of his uneven career thus far. However, Dolphins GM Chris Grier offered a clear explanation of the team's reasoning behind the move.

Ad

“Zach has won a few games. I know everyone is going to say his record and stuff,” Grier said, per the New York Post. “But... we just felt that in talking to him and some veterans, that he was the right fit and right choice for us because we do think that his skill set really fits what our offense does.”

Ad

Grier also referenced connections from the 25-year-old’s pre-draft process as part of the team’s assessment. He’s thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 TDs and 25 interceptions in his career. With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history and recent legal troubles, Wilson’s role could grow if needed.

The Dolphins see a potential fit, but performance will determine if the decision holds up through the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.