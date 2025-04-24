"This won’t help" - Dolphins legend skewers Zach Wilson for choosing No. 0 jersey while dropping honest advice

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported Wednesday that newly signed Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson will wear No. 0 in Miami. The announcement sparked a reaction from former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who reshared the tweet the same day and offered some direct advice.
Fitzpatrick wrote, noting that although the number worked for former NBA player Orlando Woolridge, Wilson may want to reconsider if he’s focused on rebuilding his image.
“Hey Zach there’s always time to change your mind…I know you’re friends with Braxton Berrios and I know it worked for Orlando Woolridge but if you’re trying to build back your career and be taken serious (which I’m sure you are) this won’t help,” Fitzpatrick’s tweet read.
Zach Wilson becomes the second QB to wear No. 0 since the NFL approved the number in 2023. Marcus Mariota was the first. He chose it while with Washington as a reminder that many had written him off. Fitzpatrick’s comment hints at concerns about optics for a player trying to bounce back after a rough start in the league.
Wilson’s journey so far has been marked by highs and lows. Drafted second overall by the Jets in 2021, he lost his starting role during the 2023 season after inconsistent play. Despite showing flashes — including a 301-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 14 — he was sidelined by a concussion and did not return that season.
Traded to Denver in Apr. 2024, Wilson didn’t take the field, serving as the Broncos’ third-string quarterback. He later signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Miami in Mar. 2025.
As for the number, Zach Wilson will likely be asked about the decision.
Chris Grier defends Zach Wilson signing, cites fit and familiarity
Miami’s decision to sign Zach Wilson has faced criticism, more so because of his uneven career thus far. However, Dolphins GM Chris Grier offered a clear explanation of the team's reasoning behind the move.
“Zach has won a few games. I know everyone is going to say his record and stuff,” Grier said, per the New York Post. “But... we just felt that in talking to him and some veterans, that he was the right fit and right choice for us because we do think that his skill set really fits what our offense does.”
Grier also referenced connections from the 25-year-old’s pre-draft process as part of the team’s assessment. He’s thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 TDs and 25 interceptions in his career. With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history and recent legal troubles, Wilson’s role could grow if needed.
The Dolphins see a potential fit, but performance will determine if the decision holds up through the season.
