Thomas Morstead sends 4-word message after signing with 49ers

Veteran punter Thomas Morstead signed with the San Francisco 49ers to compete for the starting job in training camp.

Morstead has been in the NFL since 2009 after being a fifth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints. The 39-year-old spent the 2024 NFL season with the New York Jets and was set to be the team's punter again in 2025, but he was released on May 13 after the team signed Kai Kroeger.

As OTAs began, Morstead signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, and he gave a four-word response to his signing.

"Grateful is an understatement!," Morstead wrote.

Morstead was due a base salary of $2.1 million, with no guaranteed money, and set to count $3.05 million on the salary cap this season in the last year of his contract with New York, before the Jets released him. The contract details for his deal with the 49ers weren't reported at this time.

Morstead will compete with Mitch Wishnowsky for the punter job with the 49ers. Wishnowsky has been San Francisco's punter since 2019, but in 2024, he dealt with injuries, but in 22 punts, he had a 45.18 average.

Morstead, meanwhile, has played for the Saints, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins. With the Jets in 2024, he averaged 47.2 yards per punt.

Thomas Morstead was 'disappointed' to be released by the Jets

Thomas Morstead was expected to be back as the Jets' punter this season, but the team moved on from him just before OTAs.

After it was announced that Morstead was released, he took to Instagram to thank the Jets, but did say he was disappointed to be moving on.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all the fans, all the coaches that I worked with over the past few years, the teammates,” Morstead said on his Instagram. “It’s been awesome. Had a great experience. Disappointed to be moving on and disappointed how it went down, but it’s just the way it goes in this business. I really appreciate everybody that’s been a part of the journey. And I'm out here, getting some kicks in with my boys and just wanted to say thank you to everybody.”

Luckily for Morstead, he was able to sign on with the San Francisco 49ers and will now compete for the punting job.

