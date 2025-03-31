"Those guys were a tight group" - DeMeco Ryans clears the air on "toxic" narrative surrounding Texans' O-Line 

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans put the lid on any of the “toxic locker room” chatter surrounding his offensive line. Ryans offered a pointed rebuttal after reports surfaced suggesting dysfunction within the Texans’ O-line room contributed to the team’s late-season struggles and eventual playoff exit.

Ad

“I think our guys in that room, they competed; they battled," Ryans said, via KPRC. "It didn’t always go how we wanted it to go, but there was nothing toxic in the room. Those guys showed up to work every day. Those guys were a tight group. They went out to dinners throughout the weeks. I don’t know where that report came from, but it’s very incorrect."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ryans made it clear that the culture he and GM Nick Caserio are building in Houston has no room for that kind of dynamic.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“There’s nothing in our building. That’s nothing I stand for. As a head coach of the team, we bring in the right people. We bring in good guys, and all those guys are great guys,” Ryans added.

Ad

Laremy Tunsil’s departure still stings DeMeco Ryans

Part of the speculation about the unit’s chemistry may have stemmed from the recent departure of left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil was traded to the Washington Commanders in a significant offseason move that netted the Texans multiple draft picks. A three-time Pro Bowler and one of the league’s premier pass protectors, Tunsil was widely viewed as a locker room leader.

Ad

“Trading Laremy is really tough. There’s nothing easy about that, because Laremy is such a great player,” DeMeco Ryans said. “You put the tape on on Sunday, he’s arguably one of the best one-on-one pass protectors in the NFL, so it’s hard to lose a player of his caliber.”

While Houston received multiple draft picks in return, Ryans admitted the transition won’t be seamless. Still, he acknowledged Tunsil’s impact both on and off the field.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“We were able to get quality draft picks out of the trade and send Laremy to a really good team as well. Washington’s front office has made it clear they plan to make him a cornerstone of their revamped offensive line,” he said. “So, I think we both benefited from the trade, but it’s going to be hard to replace him.”

The Texans have since signed veteran tackle Cam Robinson to help fill Tunsil's void. As DeMeco Ryans looks ahead to the 2025 season, he remains confident in the group’s chemistry and in the foundation they’re building in Houston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.