“Thought Patriots fired Bill Belichick”: Franchise’s latest statement leaves New England fans waiting on head coach’s future

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are 1-4 through the first five weeks of the team. Because of Tom Brady, Patriots fans were used to success over the last two decades. But, now, the Patriots are in unchartered territory regarding how the team will navigate this. So much so, that fans misinterpreted a social media post made by the team on Monday morning.

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft released a statement in regard to the attack in Israel over the weekend. The heartfelt post about fighting hate and mourning those who have died caught some fans off guard. Before some finished reading the post, they assumed that perhaps head coach Bill Belichick was fired.

New England Patriots fans were convinced that a member of the coaching staff would be replaced. Questions of whether Bill Belichick should retire or at the very least give up his general manager post surfaced. However, at this point, it appears that Robert Kraft and Belichick won't be making any changes as of right now.

Fans on social media commented about their interpretation of the post. Also questioning if and when changes will be made. One such post read:

"Thought they(Patriots) fired Bill(Belichick)."

What is Bill Belichick's career record with the Patriots?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was hired by the organization in 2000. At the same time, he was also named the general manager of the Patriots, which is a rare move in the NFL. With that, he also had more control of the team. After the team drafted Tom Brady, the success piled on and a dynasty was born.

As the head coach of the Patriots as well as his time with the Cleveland Browns, Belichick is one of the winningest coaches in the NFL. With the Browns, he has an abysmal 37-45 record. With the New England Patriots, he has a 293-124 record. Which gives him a career record of 330-169 combined in regular and postseason games.

The 71-year-old has yet to lead the Patriots to a playoff win since Tom Brady left in early 2020. In 2021, the Patriots made a playoff appearance but lost in the AFC Wild Card round.