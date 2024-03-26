"Thoughts and prayers": Lamar Jackson sends prayers out after Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

Lamar Jackson has offered up some concern for the people affected by the bridge collapse in his city. The Baltimore Ravens QB saw that a boat had crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse. Several cars went into the water as a result. Jackson is trying to reach out to those that were affected.

Jackson said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"For the people and their families that was apart of the collapsing Bridge in Baltimore my heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all..."

There are several missing from the scene of the accident, but traffic did stop shortly after so no more cars came across.

What happened to the Baltimore Key Bridge?

Local authorities said that around 1:30 a.m., a ship leaving the Port of Baltimore crashed into the Key Bridge, causing it to fall in a matter of seconds. Footage showed the boat hit the bridge, causing it to snap, hit the water and partially fall on the ship itself. It was followed by a burst of flames and smoke.

Since it is an active bridge, there were several people driving across it at the time of the accident. Many are still missing, as a search is underway for six members of a construction crew right now.

The crew that was manning the ship is still on board. It needs to be assessed for damage before anyone can board it and help get them off. The boat was originally carrying cargo for Maersk and was going to Sri Lanka.

According to reports, the ship briefly lost power for a few minutes before it struck the Key Bridge. The boat was otherwise up to code and it is being deemed an accident presently.

Greg Trenchard, a local auditor, said via USA Today:

“It’s a blow. It’s devastating to the city, it’s devastating to port traffic and everything they’re trying to do to revitalize the shipping industry in Maryland and keep that going.”

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is thinking of those afflicted at this time.