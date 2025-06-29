"Throw check at pain like that fix damage" - Antonio Brown calls out NFL’s lack of support for mental health

Antonio Brown played his last game in the NFL in January 2022; however, the controversial former wideout continues to grab headlines even after his retirement. Brown is no stranger to conversations regarding mental health, and some of his behaviour has had fans questioning whether a 2016 hit from Vontaze Burfict may be a long-term cause for concern.

On Saturday, Brown tweeted a cryptic message, targeting the NFL for a lack of support toward mental health.

"'@NFL throw a check at your pain like that fix the damage. Tell you pray on it while you bleed in silence. They ain’t catch me, they cashed me. All love til the lights off. #CTEnoCap #MentalHealthAintEntertainment,'" Brown tweeted.

Although Brown suggested the NFL throws money at players when they suffer injuries, the league has often promoted building a positive culture around players' mental health.

The NFL has a dedicated online page for mental health awareness. A statement on the website states that the league, in collaboration with the NFLPA, promotes wellness resources and equips players with the tools to succeed, on and off the field, throughout their lives.

The NFL has often been termed a violent league due to the physical nature of play. However, athletes who suffer injuries can also deal with psychological trauma during their recovery period. The NFL has a "Total Wellness," "Player Care Foundation," and a "Life Line" program to help athletes deal with mental and physical health issues.

Antonio Brown played 12 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers

Antonio Brown had a tumultuous 12-year career in the NFL after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted the wideout in the sixth round in 2010. Brown went on to play nine seasons with the Steelers, where he earned four straight All-Pro selections from 2014 to 2017.

Brown was incredible with the Steelers and became part of the three "Killer B's" in Pittsburgh, along with Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell, when they were all in their prime. However, Bell sat out the 2018 season, and Brown's relationship with both Roethlisberger and the franchise fractured, leading to him being traded to Oakland in 2019.

A series of issues sprang up in the offseason, and Brown found himself cut from the team before the season started. He had a brief sojourn with the New England Patriots, but played just one game for the franchise before being released after allegations of sexual assault were raised by a former trainer.

Brown signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season and helped them win the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. He played one more year in Tampa Bay before he was released in January 2022.

Across his NFL career, Antonio Brown recorded 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns on 928 receptions in 146 games.

