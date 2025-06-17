  • home icon
  "Throwing the s**t out of ball" - Aaron Rodgers earns big praise from a veteran NFL OC as Steelers wrap up three-day minicamp

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Jun 17, 2025 16:19 GMT
In what was perhaps the biggest move of this offseason, Aaron Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran QB has signed a $13.65 million contract and can earn up to $20 million with incentives.

This signing, of course, came with its fair share of criticism. However, those working closely with Rodgers have praised his performance in the Steelers minicamp.

As the Pittsburgh side wraps up its three-day minicamp, the coaching staff believes that the team got a steal with Rodgers.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a report that reflected on some of the most interesting moves this offseason. Fowler stated that several veteran coaches praised Rodgers and said he's the best QB the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger.

"He's still throwing the s**t out of the ball, honestly," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "He's the best quarterback they've had since (Ben Roethlisberger). We will see how the body holds up, but I think he's going to help them immensely."

NFL insider believes Aaron Rodgers is facing a new reality with Steelers OC Arthur Smith

While Aaron Rodgers is earning praise for his performances, NFL insider Albert Breer believes the QB could face a new reality with the team. Rodgers now has to work with a new OC in Arthur Smith, and the QB needs to go on a bit of a learning curve to develop chemistry with the latter.

"Rodgers has smoothly assimilated into the Steeler culture," Breer wrote on Sports Illustrated. ... "He and Arthur Smith got off to a good start, too, getting him up to speed on the offense’s nomenclature.
"Because the two share some background—Rodgers had ex-Smith staffmates Matt LaFleur and Todd Downing as play-callers—most of the concepts Rodgers was seeing last week were familiar. But the language has changed enough to where that’s probably where the steepest learning curve lies for him."

With all that's going down in the offseason, it'll be interesting to see how far Rodgers takes the Steelers in the upcoming NFL campaign.

Edited by Ribin Peter
