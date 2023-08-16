TikTok star Annie Agar brutally roasts Jordan Love and Trey Lance in viral 'NFL preseason meeting' video

In her recent TikTok video, Annie Agar made side comments about Trey Lance and Jordan Love. The sports media personality from Grand Valley State has amassed over 641,000 followers and 12.6 million likes on TikTok because of her NFL-themed videos.

She has parlayed her influence to become a sports correspondent for Bally Sports and a reporter for WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Agar created a comical NFL preseason meeting video which she captioned:

“glad we’re not overreacting. #nfl #jets #packers #bears #fyp”

Agar ridiculed Jordan Love and Trey Lance with witty one-liners

Agar said about Jordan Love while wearing a Chicago Bears jersey:

"Don't you guys find it ironic that someone named Love is struggling with the deep connection?"

The Bears and the Green Bay Packers are division rivals in the AFC North. However, the Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game this year, 36-19. Love finished the game with seven completions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

No wonder Agar played the role of an angry Packers fan after the Bears fan mentioned the quote above.

The Bears and the Packers have been contesting football matches for over a century. They’ve met in 206 games, with the Packers leading the all-time series, 105-95-6. Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers added fuel to their rivalry by saying he still “owns” the Bears during their 2021 Week 6 encounter.

Meanwhile, Agar started the punchline for Trey Lance by mentioning the list of quarterbacks who were better than the third-year player last week. She included the cop from Super Troopers, a 50-year-old rookie, a CFL quarterback that was half-tackled to the ground, and Baker Mayfield.

When asked if he was able to read the list, Agar responded while wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey and acting as Lance:

“Just a second. It’s a lot to process and react to. I’m still on my first read.”

Trey Lance played in the 49ers preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was his first NFL action since the season-ending ankle injury that limited him to two games last year. He completed ten passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Annie Agar’s video has collected 36,000 likes, over 1,200 comments, and over 2,000 shares as of writing.

Contrasting fates for Jordan Love and Trey Lance

Jordan Love will be the starter after the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets a day before the 2023 NFL Draft started. It’s a long time coming for the former Utah State standout who was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Conversely, Trey Lance might be out of the 49ers’ 53-man active roster for Week 1. Brock Purdy will be the projected starter after his sensational 2022 season, wherein he had seven wins in eight starts, including two playoff victories.

However, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen also compete for their spot in San Francisco’s quarterback depth chart.