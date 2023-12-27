TikTok mom crafts vicious Chiefs sweater targeting Brittany Mahomes as 'the worst'

Brittany Mahomes has been on Patrick Mahomes' side since high school. Since then, they married, welcomed two children, and built their investment empire. She also has millions of supporters on social media, wherein she regularly posts updates about their lives.

However, while she does have her supporters, she also has her share of detractors. Redditors found a TikTok user who is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but hated the female Mahomes. This discovery brought out comments from the discussion website's users.

TikTok user shares her hate for Brittany Mahomes via a T-Shirt

A Redditor shared a screenshot from a video of a certain Macy on TikTok. It had the caption:

“Christmas when your mom has a vendetta against Brittany Mahomes”

The screenshot shows a female holding a black shirt with the printed text:

“Brittany Mahomes is the f**cking worst”

This photo led one Redditor to comment:

“Great photo and it is spot on.”

Another Reddit user responded:

“Okay, I'm a die-hard Chiefs fan & I just spit out my bourbon laughing at this... 🤣”

Here are other reactions to the Chiefs fan who had a T-shirt made to express her dislike for Patrick Mahomes' wife.

While Patrick Mahomes remains one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, his wife's antics have brought her much hate. Here's an incident wherein she sprayed champagne over unsuspecting Chiefs fans after their Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills last season.

She also shares his disgust at game officials whenever she thinks they are making calls against the Kansas City Chiefs. She has also expressed her support for brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes, who was facing charges of alleged sexual misconduct and misdemeanor battery.

Nowadays, there's more fuel for her haters because she is regularly seen at Chiefs games with Taylor Swift, who is dating All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. They have shared hugs and dances whenever the Chiefs are successful.

Brittany Mahomes is a proud mother

Despite the criticism from her social media posts and spotlight, no one can take away the fact that Brittany Mahomes takes care of Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" III. Taking care of matters in their eight-acre residence has allowed Patrick Mahomes to focus on his craft and dominate the league.

The Mahomes matriarch is also an investor in the National Women's Soccer League squad KC Current. It's an easy choice because she was a former professional soccer player with a brief stint in Iceland.

