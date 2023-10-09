TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio left stunned over Alix Earle's intimate birthday wish for Braxton Berrios

For months, Braxton Berrios had been romantically linked to Alix Earle by some media outlets, but their gestures did not move past being seen together and holding hands.

But over the weekend, all that subtlety went out the window when, to celebrate the Miami Dolphins wide receiver's birthday, the social influencer posted on Instagram a photo of themselves kissing at the beaches of Miami:

One of the respondents to the post was singer/TikToker Dixie D'Amelio, who could not hide her surprise:

"OMFG"

Dixie D'Alelio's four-letter response to Alix Erle and Braxton Berrios confirming their relationship

Even Berrios could not resist, saying:

"Big fan of this"

How did Braxton Berrios, Miami Dolphins fare in Week 5 game vs New York Giants?

Braxton Berrios may be the happiest man in the NFL right now, with the possible exception of Travis Kelce. His Miami Dolphins rebounded from their blowout loss at the Buffalo Bills in dominant fashion, defeating the foundering New York Giants 31-16.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for two touchdowns against as many interceptions (one returned 102 yards by Jason Pinnock for a touchdown) - one score each to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Meanwhile, Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert each rushed for six once.

Berrios, meanwhile, had two catches for 13 yards in what may be his last game in the Dolphins' WR rotation. The team traded for disgruntled ex-Chicago Bear Chase Claypool on the former New York Jet's birthday and are expected to immediately start him against the winless Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

In the process the Dolphins reached 2,599 scrimmage yards - the most in five games in the Super Bowl era. Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed this in the post-game presser:

“Mission accomplished. Our whole goal this entire off-season was statistical output through five games.”

The defense also had a rebound performance, with seven sacks. Andrew Van Ginkel in particular knocked Daniel Jones out of the game with a brutal maneuver in the fourth quarter. (Jones, who was taken down 10 times against the Seattle Seahawks, is suspected to have hurt his neck as a result.)

Van Ginkel said on the win:

“We talked about it all week. We had to bounce back. Obviously, when you give up 48 points, it leaves a sour taste in your mouth, so we came together as a defense, and we told each other that we had to play as one.

“I think Coach Fangio did a wonderful job putting us in positions to succeed today.”

The Dolphins-Panthers game will tentatively air on CBS from 1 PM ET onwards.