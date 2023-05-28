TikTok star Hanna Cavinder revealed that a Miami Dolphins star slid into her DMs, with a little help from her twin Haley. When Jake Paul interviewed Jalen Ramsey, he asked the NFL player what his DM strategy is.

Miami Hurricanes player Haley Cavinder piped up that her twin sister has some experience with that. Even Ramsey seems to have forgotten that he had messaged Hanna Cavinder, but it was eventually revealed that he had sent her a heart emoji.

When asked if she was sure this happened, she confirmed:

"Deada**"

Jalen Ramsey begins new chapter near Hanna Cavinder

While he may have slid into her DMs, Jalen Ramsey will now be much closer to Hanna Cavinder as he will take his spot on the Miami Dolphins roster beginning this season, while the Cavinder twins light up the basketball court with the Miami Hurricanes.

It is a change in scenery for the cornerback, who joins his third NFL team. He began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it is a return to the state of Florida for him.

He joined the Los Angeles Rams after that, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2022. He has made it to six straight Pro Bowls from 2017 until date.

With the focus on the Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets and Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins have slipped under the radar. But they have recruited well by brining in Jalen Ramsey.

The Los Angeles Rams struggled last year and meekly gave up their Lombardi Trophy defense. But Jalen Ramsey was even better than his Super Bowl-winning season, recording more tackles, sacks, pass deflections and pass interceptions than any other year in his career.

With the likes of Tyreek Hill added last year to the offense, the Miami Dolphins have now strengthened their defense as well. Tua Tagovailoa might not get the love that Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers get, but he was the passer rating leader last season.

If he can stay healthy, the Dolphins might surprise a few newcomers this season. Last year, they made it to the playoffs, and they can improve this year. They stretched the more-fancied Buffalo Bills to within three points in the wild card round last season, while playing away from home.

If they do so and go on a long playoff run, Haley and Hanna Cavinder will be among the many Miami locals who might turn out to cheer for their team.

