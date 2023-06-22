Jordan Love has been awaiting his opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers for three years now. The wait finally appears to be over as he's expected to take over the job in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

While Love has almost no experience playing the quarterback position in the NFL regular season, one of his teammates recently made a bold statement. Cornerback Jaire Alexander recently claimed that Love is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Alexander's outlandish opinion got the attention of popular NFL TikTok star Drew Allen, who had this to say from his personal account:

"Jaire Alexander, on behalf of the NFL, you have been randomly selected for a drug test, because what the f**k are you smoking?"

Jaire Alexander made his proclamation following the Packers' offseason workouts. Love was holding a press conference in the locker room when Alexander jumped in and interrupted him.

Here's what the defensive back had to say about his quarterback:

"QB1 man. Best QB in the league right here man. Now tell him to stop trying me."

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Jaire Alexander interrupts this press conference with a message about — and a message for — Jordan Love. Jaire Alexander interrupts this press conference with a message about — and a message for — Jordan Love. https://t.co/4VLqv4BiKk

While Alexander has high praise for Love, he also sent him a warning. His request to "stop trying me" is likely referring to their practice sessions during the 2023 NFL offseason. Alexander playfully tells Love to stop trying to complete passes to the wide receiver he's covering, implying that he will always have it locked down.

It's understandable that Alexander is showing as much support as possible to Love ahead of his first year as a starting quarterback. While it's unlikely he actually believes he's the best quarterback in the NFL, just saying it adds even more pressure than Jordan Love already faces.

Jordan Love has massive shoes to fill in 2023

Jordan Love

Jordan Love will enter the 2023 NFL season with massive expectations. This is mostly due to the fact that he's immediately following two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. Packers fans have enjoyed more than three consecutive decades of elite quarterback play, so the bar will be set high for Love.

Favre and Rodgers combined to win seven NFL MVP awards and helped the Packers win two Super Bowl rings. There was no gap in Green Bay between their two careers. Love is up next following Rodgers' departure to the New York Jets via trade during the offseason.

