Houston Texans backup quarterback Tim Boyle was picked up by the Texans on December 19, 2023. The New York Jets released him after starting a pair of games for the Jets this past season.

Boyle joined Houston as a member of the practice squad for the remainder of the season and he signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. After being in a quarterback room that consisted of Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson, Boyle got to experience first-hand the rise of Texans' quarterback, C.J. Stroud during his historic rookie season.

Stroud led the Texans to the playoffs after going 9-6 as the team's starter while setting multiple NFL records such as becoming the youngest starting quarterback to win an NFL game.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda at Tim Boyle's fifth-annual QB-WR camp held in his home state of Connecticut this past weekend, Boyle praised the young leader for his big rookie season, while saying he is a complete quarterback.

“CJ Stroud is incredibly impressive, especially at only 22 years old. He’s such a great leader, he does a good job of checking the offense when they need to be checked, he is the full package when it comes to an NFL quarterback. He’s big, he can throw the ball, he can run, he can lead. He knows what it’s like being a big-time quarterback obviously coming from Ohio State."

"His rookie year he brought us to the playoffs last year. Being in a room with him is awesome. Being 29, him 22, the age gap, we also have Case Keenum in there so there’s kind of like an older group kind of helping him along, and he’s kind of helping the older guys learn a few new tricks too. It’s a really good partnership in the quarterback room and I’m really excited to get down there.”

Stroud led the Texans to a victory against the Cleveland Browns in the wildcard round of the playoffs before the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

Tim Boyle feels 'optimistic' heading into year 7 of his NFL career

Tim Boyle, left, Tua Tagovailoa, right after the Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

While C.J. Stroud's spot on the Houston Texans' roster remains safe for the future, Tim Boyle knows he has to fight to earn a spot as a backup on the roster.

The Texans currently have four quarterbacks on their roster. The Texans have C.J. Stroud, Tim Boyle, Davis Mills, and Case Keenum.

Heading into the seventh season of his career, Boyle feels really good and 'optimistic' about how his season will go.

“I’m really excited. I feel really good right now. I’m at a point in my life right now and my career where the game feels like it’s really slowing down. I feel real in control with my feet, arms, and I feel accurate right now."

"So, going into 30 years old, I feel really good right now going into Year 7, it’s going to be fun down in Houston. I report back in a few weeks, so it’s going to be all hands on deck for training camp. Going into Year 7 I feel really good, really optimistic.”

Tim Boyle has started in five career games in the NFL and has appeared in 20 total games.

He started in two games last season for the New York Jets after they benched Zach Wilson on November 19. After going 0-2 in his two starts with the Jets, New York released him which led to the Texans picking him up two weeks later.

