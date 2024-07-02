  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tim Boyle highlights C.J. Stroud's big-time credentials in Texans QB room: "He's the full package"

Tim Boyle highlights C.J. Stroud's big-time credentials in Texans QB room: "He's the full package"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jul 02, 2024 19:53 GMT
Tim Boyle, left, C.J. Stroud, right
Tim Boyle, left, C.J. Stroud, right

Houston Texans backup quarterback Tim Boyle was picked up by the Texans on December 19, 2023. The New York Jets released him after starting a pair of games for the Jets this past season.

Boyle joined Houston as a member of the practice squad for the remainder of the season and he signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. After being in a quarterback room that consisted of Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson, Boyle got to experience first-hand the rise of Texans' quarterback, C.J. Stroud during his historic rookie season.

Stroud led the Texans to the playoffs after going 9-6 as the team's starter while setting multiple NFL records such as becoming the youngest starting quarterback to win an NFL game.

also-read-trending Trending

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda at Tim Boyle's fifth-annual QB-WR camp held in his home state of Connecticut this past weekend, Boyle praised the young leader for his big rookie season, while saying he is a complete quarterback.

“CJ Stroud is incredibly impressive, especially at only 22 years old. He’s such a great leader, he does a good job of checking the offense when they need to be checked, he is the full package when it comes to an NFL quarterback. He’s big, he can throw the ball, he can run, he can lead. He knows what it’s like being a big-time quarterback obviously coming from Ohio State."
"His rookie year he brought us to the playoffs last year. Being in a room with him is awesome. Being 29, him 22, the age gap, we also have Case Keenum in there so there’s kind of like an older group kind of helping him along, and he’s kind of helping the older guys learn a few new tricks too. It’s a really good partnership in the quarterback room and I’m really excited to get down there.”
youtube-cover

Stroud led the Texans to a victory against the Cleveland Browns in the wildcard round of the playoffs before the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

Tim Boyle feels 'optimistic' heading into year 7 of his NFL career

Tim Boyle, left, Tua Tagovailoa, right after the Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Tim Boyle, left, Tua Tagovailoa, right after the Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

While C.J. Stroud's spot on the Houston Texans' roster remains safe for the future, Tim Boyle knows he has to fight to earn a spot as a backup on the roster.

The Texans currently have four quarterbacks on their roster. The Texans have C.J. Stroud, Tim Boyle, Davis Mills, and Case Keenum.

Heading into the seventh season of his career, Boyle feels really good and 'optimistic' about how his season will go.

“I’m really excited. I feel really good right now. I’m at a point in my life right now and my career where the game feels like it’s really slowing down. I feel real in control with my feet, arms, and I feel accurate right now."
"So, going into 30 years old, I feel really good right now going into Year 7, it’s going to be fun down in Houston. I report back in a few weeks, so it’s going to be all hands on deck for training camp. Going into Year 7 I feel really good, really optimistic.”

Tim Boyle has started in five career games in the NFL and has appeared in 20 total games.

He started in two games last season for the New York Jets after they benched Zach Wilson on November 19. After going 0-2 in his two starts with the Jets, New York released him which led to the Texans picking him up two weeks later.

Quick Links

Edited by James Carter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी