Tim Boyle highlights why he has "no bad blood" with Jets despite offseason exit after serving as Aaron Rodgers' backup

NFL veteran quarterback Tim Boyle saw time on the field last season as he started two games for the New York Jets in the midst of their quarterback woes. After Aaron Rodgers went down for the year with a torn Achilles on the Jets' first offensive drive of the season, the team turned to backup quarterback Zach Wilson.

On November 19, against the Buffalo Bills, Boyle's number was called as the Jets benched Wilson for the veteran quarterback. Boyle would go on to start the next two games for the Jets, going 0-2, before the Jets released him on December 5.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Boyle reflected on his time with the Jets last season and serving as Aaron Rodgers' backup. He said he has 'no bad blood' with the Jets after being released. In fact, they helped make a dream come true for him.

"Aaron’s a good buddy of mine, he’s a really goodman, a really good friend, but yeah, I had a really good time with the Jets last year," Boyle said.

"No bad blood, I mean, being able to start as an NFL quarterback in the NFL no matter what team is a dream come true and I think they’re going to have a really good squad this year, I’m excited to watch them.”

Boyle completed 48-of-77 passes last season for 360 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Boyle spent the off-season in his native state of Connecticut. He helped host a football camp for a former UConn teammate in early June, followed by his fifth annual QB-WR camp at his alma mater, Xavier High School in Middletown, Connecticut, toward the end of the month.

Tim Boyle looks to make the Houston Texans' roster in 2024

Tim Boyle during Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Two weeks after Tim Boyle was released by the New York Jets, he was picked up by the Houston Texans and joined their practice squad.

As training camp begins in a little over two weeks for the Texans, Boyle feels confident heading into year seven and has his eyes set on making the active roster.

“I’m really excited," Boyle said. "I feel really good right now. I’m at a point in my life right now and my career where the game feels like it’s really slowing down ... My goals are to make the team, and play football and stay healthy."

Boyle signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on January 22, 2024. He joins a quarterback room that features the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in C.J. Stroud and backups Davis Mills and Case Keenum. He will look to battle Keenum and Mills for a backup spot on the roster.

Boyle will be entering the seventh season of his NFL career and will be on his fifth team as a member of the Texans. He's appeared in 20 total games in his NFL career and has started in five games.

In his career, Tim Boyle has thrown for 934 yards and four touchdowns while completing 62.3 percent of his passes.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Tim Boyle, Rob Gullo, and H/T Sportskeeda

