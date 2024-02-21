Tim McKyer arrested: 3x Super Bowl champion facing trouble over alleged hit and run in Florida

Former San Francisco 49ers star Tim McKyer was arrested in Florida this week after he was accused of crashing into multiple parked cars. He then fled the scene, making it a hit and run as well. TMZ Sports got their hands on some court documents that say he allegedly drove his Tesla into five vehicles (slammed was the word they used, indicating some violence to the act) on Sunday at a parking garage.

Police reported that the accident(s) left every single one of the five parked cars inoperable. The documents also say that McKyer backed up into an open space after hitting the other vehicles and then drove off without notifying anyone to the damage.

Tim McKyer arrested after major hit and run incident

Police also say that the three-time Super Bowl champion showed signs of alcohol use when they spoke with him after the incident, citing that he smelled like it and had trouble keeping his balance.

Tim McKyer was arrested for hit and run charges

The former Carolina Panthers DB was taken in for leaving the scene of the crime without reporting and was then taken to a nearby hospital. While he got looked at there, he admitted that no one else had been behind the wheel of his car.

The former Denver Broncos star who played with John Elway was charged with five counts of hit and run, one for each vehicle he effectively totaled before leaving the scene of the crime.

According to reports, Tim McKyer is due in court for a hearing on March 4, but it certainly looks bad for the former defender since he admitted to driving and the police records show that he damaged five separate vehicles.

He, in total, played 12 seasons in the NFL, for teams including those mentioned above as well as the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.