"Time to clean house and start over": Bengals fans want Zac Taylor fired after mortifying 28-3 loss to Broncos on MNF

Zac Taylor's Cincinnati Bengals suffered a brutal 28-3 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Week 4. It was the Bengals' second loss of the season following the 48-10 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Amid the Bengals' offensive struggles, a section of fans on social media urged the team to fire Taylor.

"Fire Zac Taylor to save Joe Burrow. It’s that simple," one tweeted.

Jang Kim @jangkim7 @willie_lutz Fire Zac Taylor to save Joe Burrow. It’s that simple.

"Fire Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor. Time to clean house and start over." another added.

FREEDOM WARRIOR 🇺🇸 @TheCincinnatiK6 @JamesRapien Fire Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor. Time to clean house and start over.

"Abysmal playcalling and scheme Zac Taylor needs to be fired," a third commented.

Here are a few more similar reactions.

"Zac Taylor is a fraud if I ever seen one.. horrible incompetent coach, he should be fired by the morning," one wrote.

"@Bengals FIRE ZAC TAYLOR AND ALL THE COACHES. EMBARRASSING.PATHETIC. are all understatements after last 2 weeks performance by offense and defense." a fan added.

"I was done with Zac Taylor 2 seasons ago. The fact that Mike brown keeps him is inexcusable. Fire him tonight," another commented.

The Bengals hired Taylor in February 2019. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2022, where Cincinnati lost to the LA Rams at the final hurdle.

However, the Bengals have not qualified for the playoffs in the past two seasons, which has put Taylor under pressure to deliver success.

Zac Taylor's Cincinnati Bengals will face the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season

The Bengals (2-2) will host the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 5 of the season on Sunday. The game will commence at 4:25 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati's star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, Jake Brownining has taken over as the Bengals' starting QB.

However, Browning has struggled in his two starts this season. Taylor will need to find a way to get Cincinnati's offense firing soon if the team has ambitions to qualify for the playoffs.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

