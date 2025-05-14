"Time to f**k the Packers again" - Lions fans go wild after Week 1 schedule leak for 2025 NFL season

Detroit Lions fans are excited to play the Green Bay Packers to open the NFL season.
The NFL is set to release the schedule on May 14 but some games have already leaked out. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Lions will go on the road to play the Packers on Sunday, September 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The game will be one of the biggest of Week 1 and Lions fans are confident.
"Welp. Guess it’s time to f**k the packers again," a fan wrote.
"It’s regular season. Lions might sneak off with a W. Let it be playoffs and it’s a different story," a fan added.
The Lions and Packers are both expected to be playoff teams so Week 1 could be important for who wins the NFC North.
"This a great matchup for Week 1," a fan added.
"packers start 0-1 & Love will toss at least 2 picks," a fan wrote.
It will be a good test for both teams and many fans are excited to see how comes out on top, however, some think divisional games shouldn't happen in Week 1.
"Anyone else hate all these divisional season openers?," a fan added.
"Hey we don’t have to go to Lambeau in horrible weather for once. Yay," a fan wrote.
The full NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Lions embracing tough road schedule
Detroit enters the 2025 NFL season as one of the Super Bowl favorites.
However, the Lions will have a tough road schedule which features games against the Chiefs, Ravens, Eagles, Bengals, and Commanders among others.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Lions coach Dan Campbell says they know the road schedule will be tough but it's somthign they are embracing.
"This is a challenge," Campbell said, via the team website. "We're competitive, I'm competitive. So yeah, I love the thought of it, man. These are going to be outdoors, grass. I hope it rains, it's mud, it's everything, the whole deal. This is going to be a meat grinder, you know?"
The Lions went 15-2 last season but Campell knows with this schedule there is a good chance they lose more games this season. But, he remains confident in his group.
"There is a chance that could happen," he said. "That's OK. That's OK. As long as we learn from what those are and we get better coming out of them, we'll be good."
The Lions enter the 2025 NFL season with fifth best odds of winning the Super Bowl.
