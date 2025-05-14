"Time to f**k the Packers again" - Lions fans go wild after Week 1 schedule leak for 2025 NFL season

Detroit Lions fans are excited to play the Green Bay Packers to open the NFL season.

Ad

The NFL is set to release the schedule on May 14 but some games have already leaked out. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Lions will go on the road to play the Packers on Sunday, September 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The game will be one of the biggest of Week 1 and Lions fans are confident.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Welp. Guess it’s time to f**k the packers again," a fan wrote.

"It’s regular season. Lions might sneak off with a W. Let it be playoffs and it’s a different story," a fan added.

The Lions and Packers are both expected to be playoff teams so Week 1 could be important for who wins the NFC North.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This a great matchup for Week 1," a fan added.

"packers start 0-1 & Love will toss at least 2 picks," a fan wrote.

It will be a good test for both teams and many fans are excited to see how comes out on top, however, some think divisional games shouldn't happen in Week 1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Anyone else hate all these divisional season openers?," a fan added.

"Hey we don’t have to go to Lambeau in horrible weather for once. Yay," a fan wrote.

The full NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Lions embracing tough road schedule

Detroit enters the 2025 NFL season as one of the Super Bowl favorites.

Ad

However, the Lions will have a tough road schedule which features games against the Chiefs, Ravens, Eagles, Bengals, and Commanders among others.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Lions coach Dan Campbell says they know the road schedule will be tough but it's somthign they are embracing.

"This is a challenge," Campbell said, via the team website. "We're competitive, I'm competitive. So yeah, I love the thought of it, man. These are going to be outdoors, grass. I hope it rains, it's mud, it's everything, the whole deal. This is going to be a meat grinder, you know?"

Ad

The Lions went 15-2 last season but Campell knows with this schedule there is a good chance they lose more games this season. But, he remains confident in his group.

"There is a chance that could happen," he said. "That's OK. That's OK. As long as we learn from what those are and we get better coming out of them, we'll be good."

The Lions enter the 2025 NFL season with fifth best odds of winning the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.