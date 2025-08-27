  • home icon
"Time to get rid of Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel wins Browns QB2 behind Joe Flacco ahead of Week 1 game vs. Bengals

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 27, 2025 02:02 GMT
Dillon Gabriel has beaten Shedeur Sanders for the QB2 spot behind Joe Flacco - via Getty/CMS
Dillon Gabriel has beaten Shedeur Sanders for the QB2 spot behind Joe Flacco - via Getty/CMS

Dillon Gabriel has done it - he has beaten Shedeur Sanders for the Cleveland Browns' backup quarterback spot behind Joe Flacco, at least for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Kevin Stefanski made the decision on Tuesday:

As soon as the news dropped, fans had all sorts of reactions:

"That seemed fairly obvious," one concluded.
"That will change once they see Gabriel don’t move the needle," another predicted.
"The idiots who believe Sheduer should be starting are in shambles rn," another imagined.

The move comes a day after the Browns traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Stefanski said:

“We feel comfortable with Dillon serving that role. Kenny’s a guy I think very highly of and so do I wish him well. He’s a really good football player, but those are the type of decisions that you have to make. ...(Gabriel)’s certainly somebody that we think is getting better and better.”
Insiders not sold on Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders' potential within Browns as 2026 Draft looms

Sitting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders behind Joe Flacco is meant to be a way to have both rookies be acclimated to the pro game and master its nuances. However, at least two insiders think it will be all for nought.

First is The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who wrote on his social media:

"It is tough to get worked up about the Browns' current QB situation when we know the chances they draft a QB in the early 1st round next April is extremely high."

Sports Illustrated's Matthew Schmidt seconded his notion, pointing to the depth of the 2026 Draft class that is expected to be headlined by Texas' Arch Manning as a major factor in why neither rookie will be a franchise face. He added:

"People tend to forget that Gabriel and Sanders were third- and fifth-round draft picks, respectively. That isn't typically where you draft a player that you expect to be your franchise quarterback. ...Unless Gabriel or Sanders surprise this fall, chances are, Cleveland will be adding another quarterback next spring.
"The Browns don't seem entirely eager about either of their two rookie quarterbacks. They may be willing to give them a chance this season, but that does not mean that Cleveland views either player as a long-term solution."

Kickoff for September 7's Browns-Bengals game is at 1 pm on Fox.

