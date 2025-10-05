"Time for Shedeur Sanders": Skip Bayless calls for Coach Prime's son after Browns lose 21-17 to Vikings during Dillon Gabriel's debut

The Cleveland Browns changed starting quarterbacks, but the result didn't. They suffered another defeat on Sunday, and chants for Shedeur Sanders were louder than ever.

Among them was sports columnist and commentator Skip Bayless, who shared his thoughts on X following the team's 21-17 loss.

"TIME FOR. SHEDEUR!" Bayless tweeted.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless TIME FOR. SHEDEUR!

The Minnesota Vikings secured the victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite a challenging first half. Carson Wentz exited late in the second quarter due to a left shoulder injury but returned to lead the team in the second half. Backup quarterback Max Brosmer briefly entered the game during Wentz's absence.

The Vikings offensive line also faced challenges. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw left at halftime, joining injured starters Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly and Brian O'Neill. Backup tackles Justin Skule and Walter Rouse were pressed into action.

Dillon Gabriel, who made his first NFL start, completed 13 of 21 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a touchdown and found David Njoku for another score. It pushed the Browns to a 17-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

However, Cleveland's offense stalled in the final minutes, and Minnesota capitalized on a late touchdown pass from Wentz to Jordan Addison to seal the win.

Shedeur, the son of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, watched from the sideline, as he remains the QB3 in the Browns' chart depth.

Shedeur Sanders had a discussion with Browns after silent interview, remains the team's emergency QB

Shedeur Sanders met with team officials to explain his recent silent interview. It came after Dillon Gabriel's promotion to starter on Wednesday.

“Sanders made news this past week when he silently pantomimed answers to questions regarding the Browns' QB situation," NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote on Saturday, via NFL Network. "Sources say Sanders had a discussion with team officials that his approach to that media session was a message that got lost in translation.”

Sanders remains third on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart.

“The Browns didn't promote him to backup quarterback because they don't want to force him into relief duty for Gabriel without a game plan designed for Sanders himself,” Rapoport wrote.

While his time on the field may come in the future, Sanders is now only available in an emergency capacity. Cleveland continues to focus on Gabriel's development, with Sanders progressing behind the scenes.

