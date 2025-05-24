"Tired of this guy, just retire" - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers teasing next team while delaying decision 

Aaron Rodgers is yet to commit his future to an NFL team for the 2025 season, but recently dropped a hint that he could sign for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday, during a Q&A in Austin, Texas, Rodgers was asked whether he would ever play for the Chicago Bears.
"No, but I believe there's a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip," Rodgers said.
Since the Steelers are scheduled to face the Bears in Chicago on Nov. 23 next season, many felt that Rodgers would sign with the Steelers.
Some fans reacted to Rodgers teasing fans about his next team, hoping he would retire.
"Tired of this guy. Just retire," one tweeted.
"God I hope he retires," another wrote.
"Retire bro wdc," a third added.
Some others also felt that Rodgers was dragging out his saga too long.
"Bro just needs to make a decision," one added.
"Dragging it for the attention he’s horrible," a fan commented.
"Lol irrelevant, post this guy when he signs somewhere," one user wrote.
Rodgers, 41, appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month and hinted that he could retire this offseason. The four-time MVP quarterback played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2011.
Rodgers also spent two seasons with the New York Jets before they released him this offseason.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly received Steelers contract soon after being released by Jets
According to reports, the Steelers offered Aaron Rodgers a contract a day after he was released by the Jets. However, it's been over two months since, and the QB hasn't decided.
While some are still concerned that Rodgers is taking his sweet time to commit to the franchise, the Steelers are confident that the veteran will put pen to paper on the deal.
If and when Rodgers signs for the Steelers, he is expected to get the QB1 role for the 2025 season.
