“Tired of losing” - Drake Maye sets tone as QB1 under Pariots' new HC Mike Vrabel’s no-nonsense culture shift 

During the 2024 NFL draft, the New England Patriots acquired Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick. He shared playing time on the field alongside Jacoby Brissett. However, the team finished fourth in the AFC East with a 4-13 record. This led to the Patriots parting ways with Jerod Mayo as their head coach.The team brought in Mike Vrabel as the replacement, and with Brisett's departure to the Arizona Cardinals, Drake Maye is gearing up for his first season as the Patriots' starting quarterback.On Wednesday, Maybe had an interview with reporters at the team's training camp, where he opened up about the shift in culture under Mike Vrabel.&quot;I think that guys around here are tired of losing around here,&quot; Maye said. &quot;Guys that want to win. I think that's what excites me most. Guys want to win around here. I think in the past two or three years hearing them... I think the guys around here are tired of losing and we want to win.&quot;During his debut campaign with the Patriots last season, Maye saw time in 13 games for the team. He recorded a total of 2,276 yards and 15 passing TDs with 10 interceptions to his name.In January, the team picked up Josh McDaniels as the new offensive coordinator. Maye also shared his thoughts about settling down into a new offensive scheme under the OC.&quot;It takes a while to master something at the level that some guys played (in the past),&quot; Maye added. &quot;I have a long way to go, but I like where I'm at. I have some more stuff to improve on, but I think it all comes with facing defenses. I'm excited about where this team is going.&quot;Patriots HC Mike Vrabel heaps praise on Drake Maye for organizing offseason get-together with playersApart from training camp, the quarterback is also organizing extra throwing sessions with the players at his home to build cohesion as a team.While speaking with reporters, Mike Vrabel heaped praise on Maye's dedication to the game and the team.&quot;I think that there's a lot of things that go into that,&quot; Vrabel said via 98.5 The Sports Hub on X/Twitter. &quot;I think that that's part of it. Being able to organize it. He did, I would say, 95% of it on his own... So I think that's a large step, not, you know, dealing with other things in the offseason... It was important to him. That was something he wanted to do. It was something he approached me with early on.&quot;The Patriots kick off year one under Vrabel with a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in September.Can Drake Maye help the New England Patriots qualify for the playoffs this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.