Titans bring help for Cam Ward with 6-ft, 206-pound star WR in Round 2 per latest mock 

The Tennessee Titans are heavily projected to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Ward is now generally considered the No.1 pick in this year's draft over other prospects like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

If they get Ward with the first pick, they will have him take over the starting quarterback duties in his debut campaign. The Athletic's Dane Burgler also has the Titans drafting Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. In his latest mock draft, he said that the franchise should lock in on the Miami quarterback.

"It became clear at the Combine that Ward would be the No. 1 pick. The only question: Would the Titans trade out or stick and pick themselves? Over the last month, it's become apparent that Tennessee plans to stay in top spot and hand Ward the keys to its franchise," Burgler wrote via TheAthletic.com.

Burgler then projected Tennessee to get Ward some support in the later rounds of the draft. In the second round, he has them drafting wide receiver Luther Burden III. The 6-foot, 206-pound star spent his entire collegiate career with the Missouri Tigers.

Burden put up a decent performance at the Combine in Indianapolis. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds and earned a prospect grade of 6.43. He was one of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Tuesday ahead of the draft. Thus, after Ward, getting a player like Burden with the No. 35 overall pick could be the best plan of action for the franchise.

Titans GM confident in team's $82 million free agency signing

The Titans finished with an underwhelming 3-14 campaign under new head coach Brian Callahan last season. Apart from the draft, they also utilized free agency to make improvements to the roster. One of those signings was LT Dan Moore Jr.

The Titans signed the former Steelers star to a four-year, $82 million deal. Despite the concerns surrounding this move, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi expressed his confidence in Moore's talent. Last month at Miami's Pro Day, he heaped praise on the young left tackle.

"Moore is a younger guy, he's 26. He started all four years in Pittsburgh, is durable. And he has played against some really good pass rushers in that division for years. We like the make-up of the person, liked him coming out of college," Borgonzi said via SI.com.

"So he'll bring not only the talent, but I think he'll bring some of the culture things you need tooo. The person, the leadership. All that was important to us," he added.

Apart from Moore, Tennessee further revamped its O-line by signing Blake Hance and Kevin Zeitler. This could be a hint about them preparing to provide the best protection to Cam Ward after picking him in the draft.

Do you think the Tennessee Titans should look to draft Luther Burden III in the second round to help Cam Ward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

