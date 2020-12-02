Titans at Colts score/results: Who won the NFL game on Sunday?

The Tennessee Titans ran all over the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2020 NFL season, coming away with a 45-26 victory to split their season series.

The Indianapolis Colts' defense is one of the main reasons why they are having a successful season. Their defense has been ranked in the top five of the NFL all season long. After their convincing Week 10 victory over the Titans, the Colts felt great coming into their home game against the same team in Week 12.

The Tennessee Titans went to their most reliable offensive weapon. Running back Derrick Henry has been consistent in the last two seasons for the Titans offense. Henry single-handedly carried them through the NFL playoffs last season.

Tennessee signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a big contract extension over the offseason and it has looked to pay off. Tannehill has quietly put together a successful 2020 season. He has scored in every game the Titans have played this season.

The Colts have the more favorable last five games of the season. Three of the last five games for the Colts are against teams with losing records and they end the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts need to win the three games against the Texans and Jaguars.

The Titans have a favorable schedule as well, but it does bring some chances to be upset by teams. The Titans are going to welcome the red-hot Cleveland Browns in Week 13. They still have to travel to Green Bay before ending their season against the Houston Texans on the road.

Tennessee Titans ride the hot hand of Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry can easily take over a football game and he showed that ability on Sunday against the Colts. Henry would rush for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns on Sunday. He would put his name back into the NFL MVP race.

Only two players in Titans franchise history have rushed for 10+ TD in three straight seasons.



Earl Campbell... and Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/OhYuUa7EuF — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2020

"King Henry" will look to carry the Tennessee Titans again to the NFL playoffs and carry them to a deep playoff run. The Titans are a more complete team than they were last season. Derrick Henry is the biggest piece to them making a run at a Super Bowl.

One thing that helps the Tennessee Titans this year is that Ryan Tannehill has added another element for teams to watch out for. Last season defenses knew coming into the game to key on Derrick Henry. This season they have to account for Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown. Ultimately, Derrick Henry will be the main focus of the Titans offense.