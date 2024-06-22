Titans executive arrested following Nashville bar assault: Report

Tennessee Titans' sales executive Mary-Kate Wichalonis got arrested on June 18, 2024, according to a Scoop Nashville report. The executive was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on June 19, 2024, and charged with public intoxication and assault.

A judicial commissioner set Wichalonis' bond at $1,100, and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office released her from custody pre-trial.

Why did the Tennessee Titans executive get arrested?

According to the report, Mary-Kate Wichalonis had an altercation with a security guard at Whiskey Row close to midnight on June 18. Officers were called to the scene and noticed Wichalonis on the ground, detained by security.

The officers proceeded to interact with Wichalonis and noticed that she showed signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol. The officers then spoke to the security guard involved in the altercation, and he stated that he found Wichalonis attempting to sneak her boyfriend into the facility.

The guard further stated that when he attempted to remove Wichalonis, she became irate and proceeded to strike him six times in the head before his colleagues took her down. Another guard at the scene corroborated the statement.

When asked for her side of the story, Wichalonis said that she attempted to sneak her boyfriend in because he had lost his means of identification. Wichalonis was subsequently taken into custody for assault and public intoxication on June 19, 2024.

The Titans are aiming for a postseason berth in 2024

The Tennessee Titans could do with less negative press as they aim for a return to postseason football in 2024. The franchise had a forgettable year in 2023, resulting in a full-scale rebuild.

The franchise has a new head coach in Brian Callahan, a new starting running back in Tony Pollard, and a noticeable desire to be less reliant on their trademark rush-heavy offense. They start their season with a trip to Chicago to face the Bears, and end their season with a home matchup against the Houston Texans.