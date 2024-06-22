Titans executive arrested following Nashville bar assault: Report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Titans executive arrested following Nashville bar assault: Report

Titans executive arrested following Nashville bar assault: Report

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 22, 2024 17:58 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
A Titans executive was arrested following a bar assault, as per a report [Image: IMAGN]

Tennessee Titans' sales executive Mary-Kate Wichalonis got arrested on June 18, 2024, according to a Scoop Nashville report. The executive was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on June 19, 2024, and charged with public intoxication and assault.

A judicial commissioner set Wichalonis' bond at $1,100, and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office released her from custody pre-trial.

also-read-trending Trending

Why did the Tennessee Titans executive get arrested?

According to the report, Mary-Kate Wichalonis had an altercation with a security guard at Whiskey Row close to midnight on June 18. Officers were called to the scene and noticed Wichalonis on the ground, detained by security.

The officers proceeded to interact with Wichalonis and noticed that she showed signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol. The officers then spoke to the security guard involved in the altercation, and he stated that he found Wichalonis attempting to sneak her boyfriend into the facility.

The guard further stated that when he attempted to remove Wichalonis, she became irate and proceeded to strike him six times in the head before his colleagues took her down. Another guard at the scene corroborated the statement.

When asked for her side of the story, Wichalonis said that she attempted to sneak her boyfriend in because he had lost his means of identification. Wichalonis was subsequently taken into custody for assault and public intoxication on June 19, 2024.

The Titans are aiming for a postseason berth in 2024

The Tennessee Titans could do with less negative press as they aim for a return to postseason football in 2024. The franchise had a forgettable year in 2023, resulting in a full-scale rebuild.

The franchise has a new head coach in Brian Callahan, a new starting running back in Tony Pollard, and a noticeable desire to be less reliant on their trademark rush-heavy offense. They start their season with a trip to Chicago to face the Bears, and end their season with a home matchup against the Houston Texans.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी