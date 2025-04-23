Titans GM makes feelings known on Will Levis' future with Cam Ward likely being drafted at No. 1

The Tennessee Titans selected Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Kentucky product took over from Ryan Tannehill, and he's since served as the team's primary starter.

Ad

However, after a 3-14 season, the Titans earned the first overall pick in the 2025 draft. The franchise is now tipped to select Miami Hurricanes standout Cam Ward.

According to CBS Sports, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi spoke about Levis in the pre-draft press conference. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Will (Levis) is a quarterback in our room and he's still developing."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He continued:

"He is a young quarterback. He has had some good moments and like any other young quarterback, they are continuing to develop."

Ad

Trending

Borgonzi's words indicate that he would love to have Levis on the roster in 2025. Levis could stay on as a bridge quarterback or priority backup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Titans selected Levis due to his arm talent, physical gifts and gunslinging mentality. Ward has similar gifts, though scouts view him as the QB with that higher ceiling.

Ward is coming off a spectacular season with the Miami Hurricanes, recording 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He earned the 2024 Manning Award and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Ward is seen as better than quarterbacks such as Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough in this draft class.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Will Levis perform in 2024?

Will Levis entered the 2024 season as Tennessee's undisputed starter at QB. The Titans were fresh off letting Ryan Tannehill walk in free agency, and departures of Derrick Henry and Mike Vrabel signalled a true rebuild.

Levis started the 2024 season with a 1-4 record. He put up a stat line of 699 passing yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. The former Wildcat led the NFL in total turnovers during this timeframe.

Ad

Injuries and poor form plagued the rest of Levis' sophomore professional campaign. He ended the season with 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 fixtures. He added 45 carries and 183 rushing yards.

The Titans ended the campaign with a 3-14 record, tied for the worst in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.