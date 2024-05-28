Titans GM narrates emotional story of how his son and daughter reacted to Mike Vrabel being fired

Mike Vrabel's run with the Titans came to a close this offseason following six seasons of service to the team. The move came as a shock to fans around the league, as many believed he would get at least another year to teach Will Levis.

However, the general manager's family might have been the most personally affected, aside from Vrabel's family. Speaking on "Bussin with the Boys" on Tuesday, Titans general manager Ran Carthon relayed the difficult conversations following the move to cut ties with Vrabel.

“My daughter had a really close relationship with Mike," Carthon said. "If you look at her screensaver on her phone right now, it’s a picture of her and Mike. ... Then to have [to tell] my seven-year-old son, who he thinks [Mike was] the GM, and the owner, and the head coach. When he got out of school, he was like ‘What are you doing?’ My son said this to me. It was tough.”

Mike Vrabel's exit was allegedly a tough decision, but every story eventually enters a new chapter. With Vrabel out the door, the team turns to their next leader.

Who replaced Mike Vrabel?

Mike Vrabel at Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans

Vrabel was replaced by Brian Callahan. According to Pro Football Reference, Callahan has been a coach in the league since 2010. He spent his first six seasons with the Denver Broncos with most of his time coming during the Peyton Manning era. He spent most of that time as an offensive assistant.

He then bounced around for three years, spending two with the Detroit Lions and one with the Oakland Raiders.

Then, he got his first big gig working under Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor as offensive coordinator. He spent most of his years there coordinating the offense during Joe Burrow's rise. Now, he has been tasked with helping Will Levis succeed.

Callahan comes from the Sean McVay tree. Zac Taylor worked with Sean McVay during the Jared Goff era before taking over for the Bengals in 2019. When Taylor was hired, he took Callahan along.

Zac Taylor proved that Sean McVay could help foster the growth of impressive coaches. Now, Callahan serves as an experiment to prove whether Taylor can do the same.

Sean McVay was able to turn around after Goff's 0-7 run. Will Callahan be able to improve upon Levis' 3-6 run?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Bussin with the Boys" and H/T Sportskeeda.

