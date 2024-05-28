Titans GM narrates emotional story of how his son and daughter reacted to Mike Vrabel being fired

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Team Name Generator
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Player Guessing Game
  • Stat Leaders
  • Standings
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Titans GM narrates emotional story of how his son and daughter reacted to Mike Vrabel being fired

Titans GM narrates emotional story of how his son and daughter reacted to Mike Vrabel being fired

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 28, 2024 14:59 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans
Titans GM narrates emotional story of how his son and daughter reacted to Mike Vrabel being fired

Mike Vrabel's run with the Titans came to a close this offseason following six seasons of service to the team. The move came as a shock to fans around the league, as many believed he would get at least another year to teach Will Levis.

However, the general manager's family might have been the most personally affected, aside from Vrabel's family. Speaking on "Bussin with the Boys" on Tuesday, Titans general manager Ran Carthon relayed the difficult conversations following the move to cut ties with Vrabel.

“My daughter had a really close relationship with Mike," Carthon said. "If you look at her screensaver on her phone right now, it’s a picture of her and Mike. ... Then to have [to tell] my seven-year-old son, who he thinks [Mike was] the GM, and the owner, and the head coach. When he got out of school, he was like ‘What are you doing?’ My son said this to me. It was tough.”
also-read-trending Trending

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Mike Vrabel's exit was allegedly a tough decision, but every story eventually enters a new chapter. With Vrabel out the door, the team turns to their next leader.

Who replaced Mike Vrabel?

Mike Vrabel at Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans
Mike Vrabel at Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans

Vrabel was replaced by Brian Callahan. According to Pro Football Reference, Callahan has been a coach in the league since 2010. He spent his first six seasons with the Denver Broncos with most of his time coming during the Peyton Manning era. He spent most of that time as an offensive assistant.

He then bounced around for three years, spending two with the Detroit Lions and one with the Oakland Raiders.

Then, he got his first big gig working under Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor as offensive coordinator. He spent most of his years there coordinating the offense during Joe Burrow's rise. Now, he has been tasked with helping Will Levis succeed.

Callahan comes from the Sean McVay tree. Zac Taylor worked with Sean McVay during the Jared Goff era before taking over for the Bengals in 2019. When Taylor was hired, he took Callahan along.

Zac Taylor proved that Sean McVay could help foster the growth of impressive coaches. Now, Callahan serves as an experiment to prove whether Taylor can do the same.

Sean McVay was able to turn around after Goff's 0-7 run. Will Callahan be able to improve upon Levis' 3-6 run?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Bussin with the Boys" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी