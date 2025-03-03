Titans GM seeking ”rare physical traits” from first overall pick with Travis Hunter under consideration

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and Mike Borgonzi is looking at all options. The Titans could select a franchise quarterback but could also pick impact players like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

The general manager said that he's seeking rare physical traits from the player they select first overall, which many believe is Carter or Hunter.

“When you’re taking a guy that high, they have to have rare physical traits,” Borgnzi said on Monday, via SI. “For every player that you’re looking at, and I don’t want to go too far into the quarterbacks, but obviously with Abdul, it’s the get-off, the bend, and with Travis, it’s the rare instincts and ball skills — there’s a rare quality about each one of these players.”

Carter is a star pass rusher who would likely be a day one starter, while Hunter could play cornerback or wide receiver, which gives the Titans some options.

Although Borgonzi revealed the Titans are looking for rare traits, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has -200 odds to go first overall.

Titans getting trade calls for No. 1 pick

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans have multiple options at first overall, including trading the pick.

Mike Borgonzi shared that his team has been getting calls and is keeping its options open.

"Anytime you have the No. 1 pick, it's going to be a topic of conversation," Borgonzi said on Tuesday, via NFL.com. "I would say we've had some phone calls. I would keep those phone calls to the vest, but we've had some phone calls.

"At the end of the day, we have to make the best decision for the Titans. And if we deem taking a quarterback is the most important thing right now, then we'll do that. But we have to go through this process here. So [the combine] is like one touchpoint in the process."

The Titans went 3-14 in 2024. The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

