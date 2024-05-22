The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era under the leadership of first-time head coach Brian Callahan. He spoke highly of Titans quarterback Will Levis and the team's offseason moves have shown they're invested in him.

On the "Bussin with the Boys" podcast on Tuesday, hosted by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, the Titans head coach praised Will Levis and said the QB was a major part of the reason he took the head coaching job.

"I believe in Will Levis," Callahan said. "It's a large reason why I took the job is that I think he's capable of being a really good player, and he has not disappointed so far in the offseason program, he's fantastic. Does everything you ask the way you want it and I'm excited to see what we have." [54:11 onwards].

Callahan was the offensive coordinator for the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals before taking the Titans job. Previously, he was with the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, where he worked with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford.

Host Will Levis asked if Callahan sees similarities between Levis and the above three quarterbacks.

"The drive, he's got the drive, he wants to be a great player," Callahan said about the similarties he sees with Will Levis. "He wants to do whatever it takes to be a great player ... I think that's kind of a common theme with these guys is they all have this innate toughness that guys rally around."

Titans HC wants for Will Levis to be more calculative

Will Levis's rookie season was filled with highs and lows. He was electric in his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for four touchdowns. Levis led the team to a sensational 14-point comeback win against the Miami Dolphins. However, he finished the season with a 3-6 record.

Callahan understands Will Levis' potential. But he believes Levis will have to tone down erratical plays and be more calculative.

"You saw those things on tape last year," Callahan said. "You saw his physical talent. Obviously I don't want him jumping and diving and flipping around for first downs.

"Yeah, let's not do that. Let's not do that. That's the brand [his shoulders and arm talent]. I mean, you need that thing to work. So we'll try to lessen some of that."

Last season, Will Levis started nine games and threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions with an 84.2 passer rating.

Brian Callahan and the Tennessee Titans have added key offensive pieces: Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard and Tyler Boyd. They'll look to compete for the AFC South Division title in 2024.