Titans legend Warren Moon gives honest reason for giving up his No. 1 jersey to Cam Ward

Warren Moon un-retired his No. 1 Tennessee Titans jersey for Cam Ward after the team took the quarterback with the top pick in this year's NFL draft. On Friday, Moon appeared on the "Up & Adams" show to discuss giving up his jersey to Ward.

"Basically, I made that decision off of I've had that number for like, 50 years right, from the time I was 18 years old until here I am today," Moon said. " And Cam's had that number for about the last four or five years when he was at Washington State, but I looked at it as my Houston Oilers number one will never be worn again.

"He's going to wear the Tennessee Titans number one, and he has a chance to start a legacy with that number with the Tennessee Titans, which I'm a member of as as part of the organization. So I just thought it was the right time to do it, and he can create his own legacy, just like I did. And hopefully he'll surpass my legacy."

Moon played 10 seasons (from 1984 to 1993) for the Houston Oilers, before they were called the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 1990 and also earned six Pro Bowl honors while playing for the franchise.

Moon was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Titans retired his jersey later that year. His No. 1 jersey was not used for 19 years, but Ward will don the number next season.

Cam Ward expected to get QB1 role for Tennessee Titans in 2025 NFL season

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward

Cam Ward is expected to get the QB1 role for the Titans in his rookie season in 2025. The signal-caller will face competition from Will Levis, but Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi said the team won't reveal any decisions in the offseason.

"We're not gonna name any starters here, though, right now in the offseason," Borgonzi said earlier this week via NFL.com.

Ward joins the Titans on the back of a stellar final collegiate season at Miami. He threw for 4,313 passing yards and a school-record 39 touchdowns, en route to being named the ACC Player of the Year.

Ward also finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Dillon Gabriel.

