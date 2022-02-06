NFL Trade Rumors: Titans out of the running for Aaron Rodgers 

Once again, Aaron Rodgers is at the forefront of the trade deadline/free agency discussion. Will the quarterback find a new team, return to Green Bay, or retire? The latter seems to be the least likely outcome, so will he find a new home? For Titans fans, Rodgers' decision likely will not matter as the team has already made a decision at quarterback.

For better or worse, the Titans are rumored to have elected to stick with Ryan Tannehill for 2022. According to Turron Davenport on Twitter, the Titans will not be shopping for a new quarterback next season, per a team source.

"A team source confirmed to ESPN that the Titans don't consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with Tannehill."

Why are the Titans not taking a swing at Aaron Rodgers?

The Titans may have been the longest shot at Rodgers, considering the price of the quarterback and their situation with a stable player under center. Of course, while Rodgers would undoubtedly be an upgrade over Tannehill, and the Titans would only have been able to get the quarterback for a mountain of picks and possibly a few players too.

With the quarterback entering a season in which he will be 39 years old by its conclusion, the Titans would have been dealing away their future in order to get a boost for likely the next two years. Some teams, like the Los Angeles Rams, are willing to bet the future for success right now. Others, like the Titans, prefer to maintain long-term stability over a spike and crash.

With Tannehill, the Titans were able to earn the top seed in the conference, despite suffering injuries up and down the roster. The quarterback turns 34 years old this summer, meaning the Titans could remain stable for another five years before Tannehill arrives at the doorstep of 40, like Rodgers is now.

In 2021, Tannehill threw for 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Titans' 19-16 playoff loss was as a result of Tannehill's three interceptions thrown against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it wasn't all his fault. The Titans had been without Derrick Henry for much of the season up until that point. The running back likely would not have played had the team not been playing an all-important playoff game.

In addition, the stars on the roster had not played together for months until that game. The result was an out-of-sync team facing a team that is now in the Super Bowl. After looking at the loss through that lens, Ryan Tannehill's team can get a bit of slack. That said, if a similar playoff performance occurs for Tannehill, the Titans may find themselves in the quarterback market once again.

