"The league will be f**ked": Titans QB Cam Ward warns NFL with fiery message amid rough start to rookie season

Cam Ward is one head coach lighter heading into Week 7 than he was heading into Week 6. The Tennessee Titans parted ways with Brian Callahan early in the week, pushing many to believe the team has begun to turn its attention toward 2026. While Ward and Callahan are separated, Callahan's fiery personality appears to live on in the rookie quarterback.

Ward spoke to the New York Times in a post made on Tuesday, expressing discontent about his play. However, once he gets his act together, he claimed, the NFL will bend to his will.

“I’m not playing how I want to play right now,” Ward said. “So, once I play how I want to play, I think the league will be f—ed.”

Through six games, the rookie quarterback has thrown for three touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 55% of his passes and carrying an average passer rating of 67.3. Ward's Titans are 1-5, bringing up the rear of the AFC South. If the season were to end today, the franchise would have the second overall pick.

Only the New York Jets have a lower win percentage than the Titans, although the Titans are not alone at the bottom.

The Titans, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens are all tied with the same win percentage at .167.

Cam Ward at risk of losing several additional pieces on top of Brian Callahan

Cam Ward at Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

With Brian Callahan out the door, Cam Ward will now take coaching from Mike McCoy, who is most famous for his time working as the head coach of the San Diego Chargers from 2013-2016. While he is likely to spend the next month adjusting to McCoy's way of doing things, the quarterback is also at risk of losing several more pieces in the coming weeks.

As the trade deadline approaches, Ward finds himself on a team on the wrong side of the line between buyers and sellers. With attention appearing to turn toward 2026, anything is possible, starting with the older players.

Players like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and Tony Pollard could potentially be at risk for trading. Ridley, Lockett, and Pollard are all rounding some of the last productive years of their careers, and may want to spend them on a winning team with a chance.

Ridley, set to turn 31 years old this season, is heading for an out in his contract after the season, in which the Titans would be financially incentivized to move on, according to Spotrac.

Lockett, 33 years old, could ask to hit the open market or a trade to get a shot to finish his career on top. Pollard, who might carry the most trade value of the bunch, could seemingly be moved to stockpile capital for next season.

With Callahan gone, Cam Ward has every reason to stay vigilant, as his offense could look much different on a day-to-day basis. Nothing appears to be guaranteed.

