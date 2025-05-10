Titans QB Cam Ward wins hearts with two-word message to mom at rookie minicamp

At the start of their mandatory minicamp, the Titans' rookies had a chance to say a few words, and all eyes were on quarterback Cam Ward. He was taken first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to become the starter for the franchise for years to come if all goes according to plan.

He came in first and set the tone with,

"Hi, mother"

It was adorable, and others followed that up by thanking their mothers, too. There were many Titan Up comments, with all the rookies looking to put their best foot forward. The organization uploaded the video to Instagram, as you can see below.

Cam Ward's mother believes her son will succeed with the Titans

It has been a long journey for Cam Ward to arrive where he is today. He did not have top offers from colleges coming out of high school, and he fought his way into the position he is in today. His mother, Patrice, and father, Calvin, have been by his side throughout his career over the last few years, and now they believe that their son is ready to succeed in the NFL.

Cam Ward's mother told the Titans that she believes Tennessee is the best place for her son. She said they prayed about it and believe that the reality manifested itself because of their shared devotion. Patrice Ward also said she was very happy about the situation and credited God for their fortunes. She said,

"We've prayed about this. Tennessee is the right place for Cameron. I prayed about it, and started manifesting on it. God always leads us in the right direction, and he led us to Tennessee. And we're all so happy about it... Cam knows without God none of this is possible, and he has that faith and believes in God."

The quarterback was clear who he was keeping in his heart as he began his NFL journey. It is not going to be easy, as the Titans were the worst team in the league last season. The Titans do not have a strong recent history of quarterback development either. Will Levis was thought to be the next big thing before he flamed out. Malik Willis, who was let go, has done well as Jordan Love's backup in Green Bay and looks more accomplished than he ever did in Tennessee.

But with his parents on his side and the rookie quarterback mindful of their support, he is off to as serene a start as one could expect.

