"It was a lot of sleepless nights" - Titans QB Ryan Tannehill opens up about how he received therapy after playoff loss to Bengals

When the Tennesse Titans fell short to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs this past season, it took a significant toll on quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Turron Davenport, Tannehill said he was in a dark place after losing to the Bengals. The quarterback said he'd gone to therapy before, but the loss made him feel like he needed to get out of the dark place. Tannehill also added that the loss would be a scar for life.

Davenport wrote on Twitter:

"Ryan Tannehill said he was in a dark place after the loss to the Bengals. Tannehill said he had gone to therapy before but felt this was the first time he really needed therapy to get out of the dark place he was in."

Tannehill also added that he suffered from sleepless nights for several weeks after the game :

"It was a lot of sleepless nights. Every time I closed my eyes I was rewatching the game in my head. Didn’t get a whole lot of sleep for weeks and weeks after the game. I was in a dark place. It took me awhile and a lot of work to get out of it. It wasn’t something that went away easily, and it’s still a scar I’ll carry with me throughout the rest of my life. Just like a cut on your arm. It starts ouff as a wound. You’re able to heal from it, and it turns into a scar. It never leaves you, but it’s always there, and it can remind you. It fuels me. It fuels me.”

The Titans lost to the Bengals 19-16 and missed out on playing in the AFC Championship. Tannehill had a terrible outing, going 15-of-24 for 220 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

The Bengals scored two field goals off Tannehill’s turnovers, including the game-winner on the final play.

Ryan Tannehill couldn't believe the Titans traded away AJ Brown

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

The most recent news of the Titans trading away star wide receiver AJ Brown didn't make Tannehill feel any better. Upon hearing the news, Tannehill said he was shocked and couldn't believe it, stating that he thought it was a "bad dream."

Ryan says he truly thought in his heart they were going to get a deal done. Says he was “shocked” when he heard he was traded, thought it was a “bad dream.”



Since entering the league in 2019, Brown has been Tannehill's number one target. In his rookie season, Brown made an immediate impact. He recorded 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight receiving touchdowns while averaging over 20 yards a catch.

In his second season, he picked up success, going for over 1,000 receiving yards again and making the Pro Bowl.

Tannehill will be without his best target this season, although the Titans have replaced Brown with rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks.

