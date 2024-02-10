Will Levis began last season with Gia Duddy by his side as he waited for the entire first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to be picked. She comforted him as he was snubbed and was by his side as he was finally picked up by the Tennessee Titans early in the second round.

But during the season, it was reported that the pair had decided to go their separate ways. It did not seem to affect him much as he won over the starting quarterback position from Ryan Tannehill and left a much more positive impression than those selected in the first round, with the obvious exception of C.J. Stroud.

Now, Will Levis has had the chance to open up about his personal life after the Titans' season ended. Speaking to 'The Spun', he said that he is good but getting to terms with his new situation since he was with Gia Duddy for three years. He commented,

“It’s been good, I mean, it’s something I’m not used to. I was with her for pretty much three years, so it’s something I’m still trying to navigate and figure out."

He said that he did not have much time to think about the whole during the season because his time was occupied with football. He added,

“That area of my life wasn’t really anything I was too concerned about through the football season because I was just focused on ball."

But now the season is over, Will Levis confirmed he is ready to move past Gia Duddy and find the right person for himself, saying,

“I’m just hopefully trying to find eventually the right person for me, as we all are.”

Gia Duddy's breakup with Will Levis might not be the biggest change affecting the Titans QB's life

While we wish both Gia Duddy and Will Levis the best, there is another change coming into the quarterback's life that has the potential to affect him more than his split in personal life. Mike Vrabel, under whom he thrived, was dismissed by the Tennessee Titans after the conclusion of the season.

Brian Callahan, as a former offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, offers intriguing possibilities. However, he might have to learn a new playbood, which is never easy for even veteran quarterbacks, and there is a chance he will get constantly compared to Joe Burrow.

There's the added pressure that he is in the same division as C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, two players in his position selected ahead of him. If they flourish while he struggles with the coaching change, the narrative will be all about why it was right that he was selected behind them in the draft.