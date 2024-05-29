Titans QB Will Levis playing with chip on the shoulder after 2023 Draft dip: "I'm trying to prove this organization right"

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Titans QB Will Levis playing with chip on the shoulder after 2023 Draft dip: "I'm trying to prove this organization right"

Titans QB Will Levis playing with chip on the shoulder after 2023 Draft dip: "I'm trying to prove this organization right"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 29, 2024 02:51 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins
Will Levis wants to improve in his second year

Will Levis fell more than expected during the 2023 NFL Draft. In a class where he was expected to go early in the first round alongside Bryce Young, C. J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, Levis ended up taken in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.

While his draft slot wasn't what he envisioned, his first year in the league showed enough promise for the Titans to let go of Ryan Tannehill and make Levis their clear-cut number-one choice for 2024. Speaking with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated during the OTAs, he spoke about how he feels after being passed in the first round:

“It definitely leaves a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, and makes me want to go out there and work, and keep showing people that teams might have made a mistake by not taking me,” Levis said. “Hopefully, I’m that guy that they talk about that did slip, and I can be that example for other kids that are in that same position in the green room like me."
also-read-trending Trending

Will Levis in Tennessee: the perfect place to develop

Will Levis was the main character of one of the most agonizing scenes during the 2023 NFL Draft. As the names were being announced throughout the first night, the Kentucky quarterback, surrounded by his family, changed from a happy and smiling expression to absolute nervousness.

He didn't hear his name called after 31 picks on the first day. For a prospect like Will Levis, whose ceiling is high and the floor is low, Tennessee was a team with a very good situation for his first years in the league, especially with Ryan Tannehill starting the previous year.

In 2024, the Titans signed Calvin Ridley, drafted J.C. Latham and improved their offense as a whole. They're following a clear plan: put everything in place for Levis to succeed. The Jacksonville Jaguars had Trevor Lawrence, but they failed in this idea, and they have all the feels of a stagnant team now.

Will they compete with the Texans for the division? It's unlikely. But there are some good things happening in Tennessee.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी